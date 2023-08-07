A new update has been released for Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Main Features

1. Cars

– The following four new cars have been added:

・ Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ’58

・ Maserati MC20 ’20

・Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ’22

・Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21

Before its official release, Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ’22 car will be available for you to sample in Round 7 of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup (TGR GT Cup) on August 27. It will also be available for test drives in practice mode once the server maintenance on Monday, August 7 has been completed. Also, players who enter the TGR GT Cup and register a time in the Points Ranking (any round) using their Online ID, will receive this car as a gift. The car will be delivered on August 28. It will also be available to purchase from Brand Central in late September.

The Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21 will be received early as a gift by entering the Gift Viewers Campaign banner at the top right of the World Map and watching the Nations Cup broadcast of the World Series Showdown 2023 Amsterdam, which takes place on August 11 and 12. The car will be delivered on either August 14 or August 21, depending on when you view the broadcast. It will also be available for purchase from Brand Central in late September. (Various sounds have been added to the Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21.)

– A new livery has been added for the following car:

・Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18

To celebrate the release of “Gran Turismo: The Movie,” players can receive a movie livery edition of the Nismo GT-R as a gift by watching the trailer from the “Celebrate the release of the ‘Gran Turismo’ movie!” banner on the World Map from August 7 to late September.

2. World Circuits

- The following new events have been added to World Circuits:

・Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

– American Sunday Cup 600

・Dragon Trail

– Hyper Car Parade

・Red Bull Ring

– Hyper Car Parade

・High Speed Ring

– World Touring Car 800

3. Brand Central

– The following brands have been added to the Museum:

・BAC

・Fanatec

4. Scapes

– “Fire Station” has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes.

5. Café

- The following Extra Menus have been added:

・Extra Menu No. 26: Collection: Maserati (Collector Level 40 and above)

・Extra Menu No. 27: Collection: Aston Martin (Collector Level 44 and above)

・Extra Menu No. 28: Collection: Kei-Cars (Collector Level 27 and above)

– We also have new sets of conversations with the Car Designers and Characters appearing in the Café. These conversations can be accessed by changing to the following cars in Garage and speaking with the Characters in the Café:

CAR DESIGNERS

– Hideo Kodama

・Jaguar D-Type ’54

・Jaguar E-Type Coupé ’61

– Shiro Nakamura

・Ford Mark IV Race Car ’67

・Nissan Fairlady 240ZG (HS30) ’71

– Kunihisa Ito

・Dodge Viper SRT GT3-R ’15

・Lexus SC430 GT500 ’08

– Hikonori Kagurazaka

・Subaru Impreza Sedan WRX STi ’04

・Wicked Fabrication GT 51

– Ed Welburn

・Lexus LC500 ’17

・Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition ’15

CHARACTERS

– Chris

・Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ’58

– Jeremy

・Maserati MC20 ’20

6. GT Auto

- Car Maintenance & Service

Engine Swaps have been added for the following cars (Unlocked at Collector Level 50):

・Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’69

・Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (C4) ’89

・Ford Mustang Boss 429 ’69

・Ford Shelby GT350R ’16

・Shelby G.T. 350 ’65

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Physics Simulation Model

– We adjusted the replacement conditions for when Replace Car After Leaving Track is used.

– The default settings for Auto Drive is now “Off” when “Assist Preset Selection” is set to “Intermediate” in Assist Settings.

2. Used Cars & Legend Cars

– A new sales category has been added called Special Picks. Using players’ Wishlists data for reference, a selection of the most popular cars will be sold as Special Picks cars.

3. World Circuits

– The recommended car will now be displayed from the hints button (‘i’) on the event information screen. This display will only appear if set.

– The name of the car manufacturer will now be displayed for races where Regulation (Specified Car) is set.

4. Music Rally

– We addressed an issue where progression would sometimes be halted during the following event:

・DRIFT

5. Scapes

– The default speed has been changed from 80 km/h to 40 km/h when Drift Photography is selected.

6. Lobbies

- We fixed an issue in which a deteriorated car would change to Good Condition when driven in a room with the BoP/Tuning Prohibited option set to “On.”

– We also addressed an issue in which the horsepower/vehicle weight information in the bottom right corner of the Quick Menu screen would not display correctly if accessed from a room with the BoP/Tuning Prohibited option set to “On.”

– We fixed the issue in which the changes to the settings would not be reflected after entering the track.

7. Race Screen

– An additional zoom level for the weather radar in the Multi-Function Display (MFD) has been added, so that there are now five levels.

– The display of BRAKING ASSIST has been adjusted, so that it now appears when the auto brake is in use.

8. Controllers

- We fixed an issue in which the Vibration Strength setting would not be correctly reflected when using a wireless controller.

– We addressed the problem in which an application error would occur when using the PS4™ version of Gran Turismo 7 on a PlayStation®5 console with a Logitech® G923 Racing Wheel or Logitech® G PRO Racing Wheel.

– We also fixed the issue concerning the game freezing when a Logitech® G PRO Racing Wheel was disconnected from the console while driving.

9. Localization

– Fixed various text localization issues.

10. Others

– Various other issues have been addressed.

Source: Gran Turismo 7