Goldman Sachs believes that Okta, a leading identity management software provider, may have overcome its recent struggles. Analyst Gabriela Borges has upgraded the stock from sell to buy and raised her price target to $91 from $77. This new target implies a potential 26.1% increase in the stock’s value over the next 12 months. Okta’s stock has already risen more than 4.3% in premarket trading on Monday.

Borges points to several growth catalysts that could drive Okta’s success in the future. Firstly, she expects an acceleration in subscription revenue for fiscal 2025. This will be driven by factors such as improved sales productivity, gaining market share from legacy vendors, and developing channel partnerships. Borges projects that Okta’s subscription revenue will accelerate from 14% in the second half of fiscal 2024 to 15%-20% in fiscal 2025.

Borges also addresses the competition between Okta and Microsoft in the security and workforce identity and access management services. While Microsoft has become more competitive in these areas, Borges believes there is still room for Okta to coexist. She highlights Okta’s superiority in external access management services, out-of-box functionality, and support for non-standard applications. Many companies continue to choose Okta for their sophisticated workforce identity needs.

Despite potential headwinds, such as moderated market share gain and a discount to its target multiple from Microsoft, Goldman Sachs remains optimistic about Okta’s future. The firm’s bull/bear scenarios suggest upside to the stock. Okta’s stock has underperformed the broader market this year, rising only 4.5% compared to the S&P 500’s 16.3% increase. However, Borges’ upgrade and positive outlook may indicate a turnaround for Okta.

