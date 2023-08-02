A new update has been released for Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed Update 1.18. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed Update 1.18 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

New Ghost Type

Watcher

It’s safe to assume that before you ever notice a Watcher, it’s certainly already noticed you, courtesy of its giant external eye, attached via a disgusting semi-corporeal tendon.

Watchers are known for sending its occult oculus hurtling toward intended scare targets and then either recoiling it back to its socket OR pulling its torso to the eye itself, phasing through anything that stands between them.

The Watcher is the latest playable Ghost Type and comes with 3 variants.

Ghostbuster Customization

Tenure (Level 4)

You can now reach level 4 in tenure! As always, leveling up comes with some new cosmetics for you to show off your tenure.

Make sure to level up in order to unlock the special cosmetic that comes with upgrading your Tenure level!

2016 Ghostbusters

New Buster cosmetics and Gear shells from the 2016 Ghostbusters film are now available!

New Cosmetics

It’s pretty hot this summer so we thought you all would like some new outfits to match the season and cool off.

There are a variety of new cosmetics including new tops, bottoms, headwear, footwear, gloves, and some new tints.

We’ve also got a whole new face customization option, Scar.

Changes and Fixes

General

Added a Random Job option for Private Matches

Various Crash Fixes and Stability Improvements

Several improvements and fixes made to various audio elements

Made improvements and various bug fixes to AI Ghosts and AI Busters

Fixed an issue where the skip cutscene prompt would sometimes be missing

Added several new animations to Civilians for when they are feared

Fixed various bugs and polished cinematic intros

Fixed an issue where the Quick Play loading screens were not displaying properly

Fixed an issue that was causing extra players to be shown on the scoreboard if a player leaves while joining a game in progress

Ghosts

Ghosts now have a short period of time in which they can not be trapped, stunned, or tethered after manifesting

Fixed an issue where the Ghost could sometimes become stuck while possessing an object and using the emote wheel at the same time

Fixed an issue where the ping notification on a Ghost would remain even after the Ghost has remanifested

Fixed an issue where the Trap Minions were not synced up with the Ghost’s animation when deployed

Fixed an issue where Ectovision could cause possessable objects to be missing their interact prompt

Fixed an issue where the Terror Sentinel’s Trap Claws, that have already been placed, were not being destroyed upon remanifesting

Fixed an issue where certain settings could cause the player to be unable to select the Water in the Ghost Customization menu

Fixed an issue where the Rift icon was not visible when possessing an object that has a Rift hidden in it

Fixed an issue where the Hellion was able to escape the Ghost Trap by using an ability under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where Gloom’s Spectral Barrage would not behave properly if interrupted by a stun or tether

Ghostbusters

Fixed an issue where Busters could reboot their pack while swapping gadgets

Updated the Buster’s Sabotage UI for clarity

Drudges now take more damage depending on the amount of Busters that are tethering it

Fixed an issue that was causing the tethering the behave incorrectly when switch targets from Ghost to Drudge under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where the push/pull beam prompts were being incorrectly displayed on the default Particle Thrower

Gear

Particle Thruster

“Firing Movement Speed” removed

Large Capacity Battery

“Battery Efficiency” 140% -> 120%

Overclock Module

Replaced “Battery Recharge Speed” with “Trap Minigame Deadzone” and “Battery Efficiency”

R.T.V. KIT

Fixed several issues that were causing the R.T.V. Kit attachment that could sometimes cause the player to be unable to switch gadgets or cause the player to become stuck

Gadgets

Disruptor Pylon

Active Pylons now prevent ghost portals within their range from being usable

Fixed an issue where the Disruptor Pylon icon would remain even after being destroyed

Contracts

The Spectacle

Reduced Tier 1 requirement to collecting 200 fungi (Down from 500)

Reduced Tier 2 requirement to calming down 30 Civs in the Scared State (Down from 50)

Rift Hunting

Reworded Tier 3 requirement to ” Destroy 5 Rifts with the help of your fellow Busters”

Escape Artist

Reduced Tier 2 requirement to escaping 30 tethers (from 50)

Replaced Tier 3 requirement

Hostile Ghost

Reduced Tier 3 requirement to losing 30 ghosts to broken tethers (Down from 40)

The Asset

Reduced Tier 4 requirement to hiding 20 Rifts inside objects (Down from 30)

The Expert

Reduced Tier 4 requirement to destroying 15 Artifacts (Down from 25)

Reduced Tier 5 requirement to breaking free from 3 tethers held by all four busters (Down from 5)

Research Contracts

Snub Nose

Reduced Tier 1 requirement to forming 3 tethers right after mantling (Down from 10)

Neural Frequency

Reworded Tier 1 requirement to “Calm 25 civs recently scared by you or your buster equipment”

Reduced Tier 2 requirement to killing 10 minions who recently attacked a civilian (Down from 25)

Centrifugal Thruster

Reduced Tier 2 requirement to knocking 3 rift out of a ghost’s hands (Down from 5)

Governor Release

Reduced Tier 1 requirement to revealing 15 rifts (Down from 25)

RTV Kit

Reduced Tier 1 requirement to getting the final capture of a ghost 3 times (Down from 5)

EGB Ghost Trap Shell

Reduced Tier 1 requirement to trapping 10 Drudges (Down from 25)

Chrome Tint

Reduced Tier 1 requirement to trapping 15 Drudges (Down from 25)

Reworded Tier 4 requirement for clarity

Overclock Module

Tier 2 requirement replaced

Source: Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed