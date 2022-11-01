A new update has been released for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Update 1.08. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Update 1.08 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Numerous Crash Fixes
- EGS Party Code system
- Fixed an issue where certain contracts would not retain their progress after restarting the game
- Fixed several issues that were causing Trophies/Achievements to not track/unlock properly
- Fixed an issue where multiple Ghosts could appear in a match
- Fixed an issue where certain inputs may not work properly after loading into a new match
- Made adjustments to the escape minigame that occurs when a Ghost gets caught in a trap to combat macroing
- Reduced Artifact signal radius at lower building haunt percentages
- Fixed an issue where unpossessing an object as the Ghost may cause the player to instantly re-posses the object
- Fixed several areas that were causing issues when attempting to capture the Ghost
- Centrifugal Thruster
— Added modification to reduce vent speed
— Reduced speed boost during use
— Increased heat generation during use
Source: Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed Discord