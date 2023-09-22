Germany Needs Structural Changes to Prevent Political Shift to the Right, says Commerzbank CEO

According to Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof, Germany must implement structural changes to avoid a political shift to the right. Knof expressed his concerns at the Handelsblatt Banking Summit 2023, stating that the population is dissatisfied with the government’s inability to solve structural problems. Knof emphasized the need for modernization and addressing necessary structural changes that have been neglected for a long time. He suggested that having a clear agenda could help regain the trust of the population and emphasized the importance of fighting for and defending democracy.

Concerns Over the Rise of Right-Wing Parties in Germany

Knof’s remarks came in response to concerns about the rise of right-wing parties in Germany and their potential impact on the economy. The right-leaning Alternative for Germany party recently won a district council election, and all eyes are on their performance in upcoming local elections in Bavaria. Moreover, Knof pointed out that Germany’s Mittelstand, the small-to-medium-sized companies, are hesitant to invest in their own country due to the existing structural issues in the largest economy of Europe.

Challenges Faced by German SMEs

Knof highlighted the challenges faced by German SMEs, emphasizing their resilience but also their lack of willingness to invest. He emphasized the need for more activities and a better framework to encourage investment in Germany. This sentiment echoes the concerns expressed by Siegfried Russwurm, head of the German Industry Federation, who believes that energy prices are driving companies to relocate. Russwurm stated that many family-owned companies have plans to relocate due to the current business conditions in Germany.

Population’s Rightward Lean and Germany’s Energy Efficiency Strategy

Hans-Werner Sinn, president emeritus at the Ifo institute, also commented on Germany’s political landscape and the government’s approach to sustainability. He noted a clear rightward shift in the population’s views. Germany is working towards implementing its Energy Efficiency Strategy 2050, which includes reducing primary energy use by 2030. However, this move has faced criticism due to the increase in energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.