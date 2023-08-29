Introduction

General Motors is collaborating with Google to investigate the potential of implementing AI technologies across its business, according to a joint announcement made by the companies on Tuesday.

Expanding Partnership

This partnership builds upon previous work between the Detroit automaker and Google Cloud on GM’s OnStar Interactive Virtual Assistant (IVA) that was launched in 2022. The IVA system utilizes Google Cloud’s conversational AI technologies, employing “intent-recognition algorithms” to provide OnStar users with responses to common queries, as well as routing and navigation assistance, as stated by GM.

Applications of AI in the Automotive Industry

Like other sectors, the automotive industry is recognizing the potential applications of artificial intelligence, including the popular ChatGPT. Potential use cases include vehicle validation, software development, and in-car assistance services like OnStar.

Envisioned Benefits

Mike Abbott, former Apple executive and GM’s Executive Vice President of Software and Services, believes that generative AI has the ability to revolutionize the purchasing, ownership, and overall interaction experience within and beyond the vehicle. It opens up possibilities for delivering new features and services to customers.

Collaboration with Microsoft

GM has previously expressed interest in exploring the use of ChatGPT as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft.

Mercedes-Benz Partnership

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz announced its partnership to test in-car ChatGPT AI technology in over 900,000 vehicles in the United States. This cutting-edge technology will enhance the capabilities of Mercedes-Benz’s Hey Mercedes voice assistant, enabling audio requests and expanding the system’s functionalities.