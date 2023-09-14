General Motors Offers New Deal to Avoid UAW Strike
Introduction
General Motors is making efforts to prevent a potential strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. They presented a new offer on Thursday that includes significant pay raises, increased vacation days, improved benefits for retirees, and other advantages.
GM’s Offer
GM CEO Mary Barra described the proposal as “compelling and unprecedented.” The offer addresses many of the union’s demands, but falls short on others, such as the UAW’s request for a 40% pay increase over the four-year deal.
Possible Strikes
GM disclosed the details of the deal just hours before the UAW could initiate targeted strikes against GM, Ford Motor, and Stellantis if agreements were not reached by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday.
GM’s Vision
In a public letter, Barra stated, “We’re at a crossroads on our path to building a company that can sustain all of us for decades to come. Today, we put a compelling and unprecedented economic package on the table that reflects the significance of this critical moment.”
Development
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.
