Tokyo Game Show 2023 Highlights Challenges in Video Game Development
Video games take center stage at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, but major game developers in Japan express concerns about the readiness of hot trends like generative AI and virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headsets for game development.
Koei Tecmo, a prominent game developer in Japan, has been using conventional algorithmic AI in their products for a long time. However, integrating the latest iteration of AI, generative AI, into their games poses challenges. Koei Tecmo is currently testing various ways to incorporate generative AI into their future products.
The president and chief operating officer of Koei Tecmo Games, Hisashi Koinuma, stated that they are still researching and studying the benefits of generative AI in game production, including rights-related issues. They aim to determine how much it can contribute to creating better games.
Copyright concerns related to generative AI are not unique to Koei Tecmo. Microsoft, for instance, has recently assured users of its generative AI service, Copilot, that the company will take legal responsibility for any copyright infringement.
The Potential of AI and VR/AR in Gaming
The gaming industry holds tremendous possibilities, as demonstrated by Nvidia’s August showcase of the Nvidia Ace and Nemo SteerLM. These technologies allow gamers to interact with non-player characters in innovative ways through AI-powered natural language interactions, potentially revolutionizing the industry.
While generative AI presents a new frontier, the growing development of VR/AR headsets is another exciting trend. Apple’s Vision Pro announcement, Meta’s continuous improvement of their Quest line, and Sony’s recent release of VR2 have all contributed to the surge in VR/AR headset development. However, many feel that the games currently available for these devices have not lived up to expectations.
Koinuma, an experienced game developer, shares this sentiment. He acknowledges the potential of VR/AR but remains cautious about execution after an initial foray into the field. According to Koinuma, it was too early for VR games when they first attempted development due to various obstacles, such as unsuitable gadgets for extended gameplay. He believes that until the foundation is solid for users to enjoy games with new devices over long periods, success in the market will be challenging. Koinuma expresses his willingness to try again when the time is right.