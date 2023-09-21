Video games take center stage at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, but major game developers in Japan express concerns about the readiness of hot trends like generative AI and virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headsets for game development.

Koei Tecmo, a prominent game developer in Japan, has been using conventional algorithmic AI in their products for a long time. However, integrating the latest iteration of AI, generative AI, into their games poses challenges. Koei Tecmo is currently testing various ways to incorporate generative AI into their future products.

The president and chief operating officer of Koei Tecmo Games, Hisashi Koinuma, stated that they are still researching and studying the benefits of generative AI in game production, including rights-related issues. They aim to determine how much it can contribute to creating better games.

Copyright concerns related to generative AI are not unique to Koei Tecmo. Microsoft, for instance, has recently assured users of its generative AI service, Copilot, that the company will take legal responsibility for any copyright infringement.