Background

Fox Corp.’s Chief Legal and Policy Officer, Viet Dinh, has announced his decision to step down from his position. This comes several months after the company agreed to pay a settlement of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems.

The Lawsuit and Fallout

Dinh played a key role in advising Fox Corp. throughout its legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems. The lawsuit, which accused Fox networks of falsely blaming Dominion for former President Donald Trump’s election loss, was settled in April just before it went to trial. Despite the settlement, the company continues to face repercussions.

Implications for Fox

Following the settlement, Fox hosts were not required to discuss the lawsuit or issue a public apology for their on-air statements. However, primetime host Tucker Carlson was later ousted by the network and has since started his own show on X (formerly known as Twitter). Jesse Watters has taken over Carlson’s previous primetime slot.

Depositions and Testimonies

Both Carlson and Dinh were questioned as part of the lawsuit. Depositions, emails, texts, and other evidence were released before the settlement. Dominion had urged the court to compel Fox’s top executives, including Dinh, to appear for in-person testimony, but the judge had the authority to require their testimony.

Viet Dinh’s Role and Future

Dinh has served as Fox Corp.’s Chief Legal and Policy Officer since 2018. During his tenure, he oversaw all legal, compliance, regulatory matters, and government affairs. He will officially step down on December 31 but will continue to serve as a special advisor to the company.

Statement from Fox Corp. CEO

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch expressed gratitude for Dinh’s contributions and service to the company. In a news release, Murdoch stated, “We appreciate Viet’s many contributions and service to FOX as both a board member of 21st Century Fox and in his role over the last five years as a valued member of FOX’s leadership team. We are grateful that he will continue to serve FOX as Special Advisor where we will benefit from his counsel.”