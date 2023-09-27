A new update has been released for Fortnite Update v26.20. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Fortnite Update v26.20 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

A NEW DAY, A NEW BEGINNING: GAIN FORCE ABILITIES

When you encounter a hologram of Ahsoka Tano on the Island, speak to her and accept her offer to train you. You’ll then enter a rift, and exit with a Jedi Training Lightsaber and knowledge of Force abilities! These Force abilities can only be used if you went through Ahsoka’s training and are actively wielding a Jedi Training Lightsaber. Your knowledge of these abilities will last until the end of the match.

The Jedi Training Lightsaber: the weapon of a Jedi trainee, wielded by those who have chosen to embrace the light side of the Force.

FORCE ABILITIES FROM AHSOKA TANO

Use the Force to sprint faster and double jump .

. Use the Force to push objects and players away.

The Ahsoka Tano holograms, Jedi Training Lightsaber, and Force abilities will remain in Battle Royale until v26.30.

UNLOCK THE AHSOKA TANO OUTFIT IN THE BATTLE PASS

Sending the message to this system and beyond: the Ahsoka Tano Outfit is unlockable in the Battle Pass starting 9 AM ET on September 26! Complete the Ahsoka Tano Battle Pass Quests during Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4 to unlock the Outfit and Ahsoka Tano accessories:

LOADING SCREEN

Art by Brandon Kenney.

BANNER ICON, PICKAXE, SPRAY, AND EMOTICON

BACK BLING, WRAP, EMOTE, AND THE AHSOKA TANO OUTFIT!

If you’ve purchased the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, the Ahsoka Tano Quests will be available in the “Quests” tab. The Quests will remain available until the end of the Season! (The Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass purchase is required to complete the Ahsoka Tano Quests.)

MORE IN V26.20: MARKSMAN HEADSHOTS REALITY AUGMENT

For all the deadeyes out there, v26.20 introduces the Marksman Headshots Reality Augment. With this Reality Augment activated, your Marksman Rifle headshots will deal increased damage!

Get moving after you land your shot — the More Parkour and Soaring Sprints Reality Augments are unvaulted in v26.20. Activate More Parkour to briefly regenerate your Energy each time you mantle, and activate Soaring Sprints to jump higher and with lower gravity while sprinting.

RANKED SOLO ZERO BUILD RETURNS!

Ranked Solo Zero Build is back! We’ve heard your feedback and are excited to provide this option for Ranked Zero Build players to test their solo mettle. As matchmaking health is one of our top priorities to ensure you’re able to get into a fair match in a reasonable time, some matchmaking regions will have the playlist open only for certain hours of the day.

Here are the times when Ranked Solo Zero Build will be enabled:

NA-East

NA-Central

All week: 3 PM – 7 AM UTC (11 AM – 3 AM EDT / 10 AM – 2 AM CDT)

NA-West

All week: 3 PM – 8 AM UTC (11 AM – 4 AM EDT / 8 AM – 1 AM PDT)

Europe

Oceania

Monday – Friday: 4 AM – 11 AM UTC (12 AM – 7 AM EDT)

Saturday – Sunday: 1 AM – 12 PM UTC (9 PM – 8 AM EDT)

Brazil

Monday – Friday: 4 PM – 3 AM UTC (12 PM EDT – 11 PM EDT)

Saturday – Sunday: 3 PM – 4 AM UTC (11 AM EDT – 12 AM EDT)

Asia

Monday – Friday: 2 AM – 3 PM UTC (10 PM EDT – 11 AM EDT)

Saturday – Sunday: 2 AM – 4 PM UTC (10 PM EDT – 12 PM EDT)

Middle East

COMPETITIVE NOTES

ROCKET RAM IN TOURNAMENTS

Dive into tournaments with a new, tournament-only version of the Rocket Ram!

In tournaments, the Rocket Ram will only have 3 finite charges until the item automatically disappears from your inventory. The cooldown between uses will be the same as the regular Rocket Ram — as well as other features and values. Choose when to use your charges wisely!

Please note that this alternate version of the Rocket Ram will only be available in tournaments and that the non-tournament Rocket Ram is unchanged.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: SEP 20 HOTFIX

In a hotfix on September 20, we made the following balance adjustments:

Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun charges and fires faster.

TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow charges, reloads, and recharges faster.

Slurp Juice drops with less quantity, chug wisely!

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle has increased damage and faster fire rate.

The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle has reduced damage and a slightly slower fire rate.

Sticky Grenade Launcher has a slower fire rate and a longer reload time. We’ve added a cooldown when swapping between two Launchers.

Gunnar’s Stinger SMG deals slightly more damage per bullet with decreased vertical recoil.

