A new update has been released for Fortnite Update 1.000.082. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Fortnite Update 1.000.082 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Never a bad time to have the Force by your side, Fortnite Battle Royale v22.30 celebrates the arrival of the Original Trio of Star Wars™ Heroes — Luke Skywalker™, Leia Organa™, and Han Solo™ — for Skywalker Week.

During Skywalker Week, take up Luke Skywalker’s lightsabers from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, drop his X-34 Landspeeder on opponents, and once again shoot with the Stormtroopers’ signature weapon. Also, pick up the Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo Outfits in the Item Shop starting now!

WIELD LIGHTSABERS AND MORE IN SKYWALKER WEEK

Skywalker Week runs until November 8, 2022, at 9 AM ET. Complete special Quests for XP as you use the Star Wars items available during this time:

LUKE’S BLUE LIGHTSABER (ANH) AND LUKE’S GREEN LIGHTSABER (ROTJ)

Open Imperial Chests and inside you’ll find Luke’s Blue Lightsaber from A New Hope and Luke’s Green Lightsaber from Return of the Jedi! These lightsabers can also be found from the ground and regular Chests.

UNVAULTED DARTH VADER’S LIGHTSABER

Darth Vader has begun another campaign for the Island. Like with his last visit, defeat him to collect his dropped lightsaber! In addition to swinging it, use Darth Vader’s Lightsaber to block incoming fire and throw it boomerang-style at enemies.

UNVAULTED E-11 BLASTER RIFLE

Stormtroopers are back on the Island too. As with this year’s May the 4th celebration, exchange Bars for one of their E-11 Blaster Rifles! You can also find E-11 Blaster Rifles from the ground, Imperial Chests, and regular Chests.

UNVAULTED… JUNK RIFT?

The Junk Rift is unvaulted for Skywalker Week. But what’s the Junk Rift got to do with Star Wars? This week, there’s a chance it can drop Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder! Find Junk Rifts from the ground, Imperial Chests, and regular Chests.

THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY SET GROWS

It’s no longer just the Imperial Stormtrooper in the Original Trilogy Set. The following Original Trilogy Outfits and accessories are now available in the Item Shop:

LUKE SKYWALKER ITEMS

Luke Skywalker Outfit : Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero.

: Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero. Training Remote Back Bling : You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.)

: You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.) Slugthrower Rifle Pickaxe : Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes.

: Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes. X-34 Landspeeder Glider: Ever since the XP-38 came out, they just aren’t in demand.

LEIA ORGANA ITEMS

Leia Organa Outfit : Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon.

: Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon. R2-D2 Back Bling : Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.)

: Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.) Electrostaff Pickaxe: One of many weapons in a bounty hunter’s arsenal.

HAN SOLO ITEMS

Han Solo Outfit : Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder.

: Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder. Millennium Falcon Back Bling : She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.)

: She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.) Vibro-staff Pickaxe: Boba Fett™? Where?

MORE IN V22.30: THE PULSE RIFLE RETURNS

The Pulse Rifle joins the other unvaulted items for the duration of Skywalker Week! Also having played a role in a galactic conflict, find this item from the ground plus regular Chests.

WELCOME TO THE CARVING CORPS

DJ Lyka was the headliner during Fortnitemares 2022 — now it’s Chrome Punk’s time to shine! Just for logging in between now (the release of v22.30) and November 15, 2022, at 2 AM ET, you’ll receive Chrome Punk Goals that’ll remain active until January 1, 2023, at 12 AM ET. Finish these Goals to unlock Chrome Punk’s free Outfit and more!

Chrome Punk Goals:

Earn 10 Account Levels (before January 1, 2023, at 12 AM ET) Reward: Chromeseed Back Bling

Earn 25 Account Levels (before January 1, 2023, at 12 AM ET) Reward: Graveyard Rave Loading Screen

Earn 50 Account Levels (before January 1, 2023, at 12 AM ET) Reward: Chrome Punk Outfit



COMPETITIVE NOTES

The Skywalker Week changes and Pulse Rifle are not included in competitive playlists.

The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper has been removed from tournament playlists.

The Explosive Goo Gun has been removed from Zero Build tournament playlists.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Players are now able to collect Reboot Cards without being blocked by invisible collision.

Whether it’s on the Island or a sporting ground, give it your best and then some. Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s “1992 Stadium” collection, the iconic streetwear line infused with the worlds of auto-racing and aviation, drop into battle and look good doing it with the Polo Stadium Collection Set. This Set includes new Outfits, Back Blings, and more to inspire you in the face of any challenge, and will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 PM ET! No matter how insurmountable the challenge seems, at least achieve it in style. And speaking of challenges (but one that’s not insurmountable), compete in the Polo Stadium Cup on Friday, November 4, for the opportunity to earn the Outfits, Back Blings, and Emote before they enter the Item Shop. WORN FOR GREATNESS: POLO STADIUM COLLECTION ITEMS STADIUM HERO ‘92 OUTFIT In victory and even defeat, Stadium Hero ‘92 never strays from the road to greatness. Drive on this road too with one of the Outfit’s included Styles: Ready to race Default

The spirited Red, White, & Blue Style

The warm and multi-layered Classic Marsh Coat Style

The multi-layered and multi-colored RWB Marsh Coat Style