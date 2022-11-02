A new update has been released for Fortnite Update 1.000.082. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Fortnite Update 1.000.082 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Never a bad time to have the Force by your side, Fortnite Battle Royale v22.30 celebrates the arrival of the Original Trio of Star Wars™ Heroes — Luke Skywalker™, Leia Organa™, and Han Solo™ — for Skywalker Week.
During Skywalker Week, take up Luke Skywalker’s lightsabers from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, drop his X-34 Landspeeder on opponents, and once again shoot with the Stormtroopers’ signature weapon. Also, pick up the Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo Outfits in the Item Shop starting now!
WIELD LIGHTSABERS AND MORE IN SKYWALKER WEEK
Skywalker Week runs until November 8, 2022, at 9 AM ET. Complete special Quests for XP as you use the Star Wars items available during this time:
LUKE’S BLUE LIGHTSABER (ANH) AND LUKE’S GREEN LIGHTSABER (ROTJ)
Open Imperial Chests and inside you’ll find Luke’s Blue Lightsaber from A New Hope and Luke’s Green Lightsaber from Return of the Jedi! These lightsabers can also be found from the ground and regular Chests.
UNVAULTED DARTH VADER’S LIGHTSABER
Darth Vader has begun another campaign for the Island. Like with his last visit, defeat him to collect his dropped lightsaber! In addition to swinging it, use Darth Vader’s Lightsaber to block incoming fire and throw it boomerang-style at enemies.
UNVAULTED E-11 BLASTER RIFLE
Stormtroopers are back on the Island too. As with this year’s May the 4th celebration, exchange Bars for one of their E-11 Blaster Rifles! You can also find E-11 Blaster Rifles from the ground, Imperial Chests, and regular Chests.
UNVAULTED… JUNK RIFT?
The Junk Rift is unvaulted for Skywalker Week. But what’s the Junk Rift got to do with Star Wars? This week, there’s a chance it can drop Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder! Find Junk Rifts from the ground, Imperial Chests, and regular Chests.
THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY SET GROWS
It’s no longer just the Imperial Stormtrooper in the Original Trilogy Set. The following Original Trilogy Outfits and accessories are now available in the Item Shop:
LUKE SKYWALKER ITEMS
- Luke Skywalker Outfit: Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero.
- Training Remote Back Bling: You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.)
- Slugthrower Rifle Pickaxe: Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes.
- X-34 Landspeeder Glider: Ever since the XP-38 came out, they just aren’t in demand.
LEIA ORGANA ITEMS
- Leia Organa Outfit: Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon.
- R2-D2 Back Bling: Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.)
- Electrostaff Pickaxe: One of many weapons in a bounty hunter’s arsenal.
HAN SOLO ITEMS
- Han Solo Outfit: Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder.
- Millennium Falcon Back Bling: She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.)
- Vibro-staff Pickaxe: Boba Fett™? Where?
MORE IN V22.30: THE PULSE RIFLE RETURNS
The Pulse Rifle joins the other unvaulted items for the duration of Skywalker Week! Also having played a role in a galactic conflict, find this item from the ground plus regular Chests.
WELCOME TO THE CARVING CORPS
DJ Lyka was the headliner during Fortnitemares 2022 — now it’s Chrome Punk’s time to shine! Just for logging in between now (the release of v22.30) and November 15, 2022, at 2 AM ET, you’ll receive Chrome Punk Goals that’ll remain active until January 1, 2023, at 12 AM ET. Finish these Goals to unlock Chrome Punk’s free Outfit and more!
Chrome Punk Goals:
- Earn 10 Account Levels (before January 1, 2023, at 12 AM ET)
- Reward: Chromeseed Back Bling
- Earn 25 Account Levels (before January 1, 2023, at 12 AM ET)
- Reward: Graveyard Rave Loading Screen
- Earn 50 Account Levels (before January 1, 2023, at 12 AM ET)
- Reward: Chrome Punk Outfit
COMPETITIVE NOTES
- The Skywalker Week changes and Pulse Rifle are not included in competitive playlists.
- The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper has been removed from tournament playlists.
- The Explosive Goo Gun has been removed from Zero Build tournament playlists.
MAJOR BUG FIXES
- Players are now able to collect Reboot Cards without being blocked by invisible collision.
Source: Fortnite
Whether it’s on the Island or a sporting ground, give it your best and then some.
Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s “1992 Stadium” collection, the iconic streetwear line infused with the worlds of auto-racing and aviation, drop into battle and look good doing it with the Polo Stadium Collection Set. This Set includes new Outfits, Back Blings, and more to inspire you in the face of any challenge, and will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 PM ET!
No matter how insurmountable the challenge seems, at least achieve it in style. And speaking of challenges (but one that’s not insurmountable), compete in the Polo Stadium Cup on Friday, November 4, for the opportunity to earn the Outfits, Back Blings, and Emote before they enter the Item Shop.
WORN FOR GREATNESS: POLO STADIUM COLLECTION ITEMS
STADIUM HERO ‘92 OUTFIT
In victory and even defeat, Stadium Hero ‘92 never strays from the road to greatness. Drive on this road too with one of the Outfit’s included Styles:
- Ready to race Default
- The spirited Red, White, & Blue Style
- The warm and multi-layered Classic Marsh Coat Style
- The multi-layered and multi-colored RWB Marsh Coat Style
STADIUM HERO ‘92 ACCESSORIES
Though these accessories can be used with other Outfits, they go smoothly with Stadium Hero ‘92:
- The made to be worn Racerback Back Bling (Has the Red, White, & Blue Style in addition to its sleek default Style)
- The luxuriously-swinging Stadium Collector Pickaxe
- A new spin on “fashion forward,” the Stadium Drifter Glider
POLO PRODIGY OUTFIT
With her sights set on first place, the sky’s the limit for Polo Prodigy. Rise above inhibition with one of the Outfit’s included Styles:
- Default (but certainly not grounded)
- The high-confidence Iconic Style
POLO PRODIGY ACCESSORIES
Though these accessories can be used with other Outfits, they pair beautifully with Polo Prodigy:
- The bold and athletic P-Wing Pack Back Bling (Has the Iconic Style in addition to its equally elegant default Style)
- The substance- AND style-giving 1992 Mallet Pickaxe
VICTORY COLORS EMOTE
Finish as well as you started — cross the finish line in style with the Victory Colors Emote:
BACK INTO THE ARENA LOADING SCREEN
Motivate yourself before your next match with the Back Into the Arena Loading Screen:
“ENTER THE STADIUM”: THE POLO STADIUM CUP
The Stadium Collection’s decades-long spirit of competition lives on in the Polo Stadium Cup. Compete in this Zero Build Solo tournament on November 4 for the opportunity to unlock the Stadium Hero ‘92 and Polo Prodigy Outfits (and Racerback and P-Wing Pack Back Blings) early! Also, earn at least eight points to unlock the Victory Colors Emote early.
Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region’s approximately three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game. Scoring will work as follows in the event:
MATCH PLACEMENT
Victory Royale: 30 Points
2nd: 25 Points
3rd: 22 Points
4th: 20 Points
5th: 19 Points
6th: 17 Points
7th: 16 Points
8th: 15 Points
9th: 14 Points
10th: 13 Points
11th – 15th: 11 Points
16th – 20th: 9 Points
21st – 25th: 7 Points
26th – 30th: 5 Points
31st – 35th: 4 Points
36th – 40th: 3 Points
40th – 50th: 2 Points
50th – 75th: 1 Point
EACH ELIMINATION
1 Point
Among other requirements, players must have 2FA enabled and verified on their Epic account to participate, as well as be at Account Level 15 or above. (You can find your Account Level in Fortnite’s “Career” tab.) For full details and eligibility requirements, please see the Polo Stadium Cup Official Rules page.
