SHIELD BREAKER EMP

Throw down a Shield Breaker EMP to damage enemy Shields and temporarily disable electrical systems like cameras, turrets, and laser grids. But watch out during your base escape, as Shield Breakers EMPs can also bring vehicles to a stop.

The best defense is defense against defenses — find Shield Breaker EMPs from the ground, Chests, and Heist Bags.

STICKY GRENADE LAUNCHER

So your robbery attempts aren’t sticking the landing. No big deal — use the Sticky Grenade Launcher to fire projectiles that stick on surfaces! These projectiles will explode after a short delay, damaging nearby enemies and structures.

Attached to the idea of the Sticky Grenade Launcher? This new weapon can be found from Chests, Holo-Chests, Heist Bags, a flying drone, or claiming a POI.

NEW REALITY AUGMENTS

EXPLOSIVE SURPLUS

When explosions aren’t enough, add more explosions. After activating the Explosive Surplus Reality Augment, you’ll instantly gain rocket ammo, and containers you open will always have rocket ammo. Combo the rocket-ammo-using Sticky Grenade Launcher with this Reality Augment to be a fiery force to be reckoned with!



HIGH VOLTAGE

Activate the High Voltage Reality Augment to instantly gain a Business Turret and Shield Breaker EMPs. With this Reality Augment activated, eliminations you get will grant additional Shield Breaker EMPs.



STORM CHASER

Also thinkable as “Storm running-away-from-er,” the Storm Chaser Reality Augment reduces the amount of Energy drained while sprinting. The drain will be even more reduced in the Storm.

If chasing the Storm (or rather, running away from the Storm) isn’t a thrill enough, the Roaming Redeploy Reality Augment has been unvaulted. Gain Glider Redeploy whenever you gain immunity to fall damage!

COMPETITIVE NOTES