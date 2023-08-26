Vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4, draining the Island’s wealth and treasures to fund some pretty fancy real estate: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. Heist goods from Thorne’s properties to take back what belongs to the Island — and more importantly — to thwart Thorne’s ultimate plan. The fate of the Island is at stake, and thievery’s the last resort. So are you in?

KNOW THE LOCATIONS

Behind the luxurious exteriors of Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate are strongly-defended bases complete with cameras, laser grids, and guards. Thorne has filled ‘em with valuable items, and he’s also taken over Rumble Ruins, the Slap Juice factory, and a tower in MEGA City. Make sure you’re prepared before infiltrating anywhere run by Thorne.

Sanguine Suites.

Relentless Retreat.

Eclipsed Estate.

GEAR UP

Along with existing and unvaulted weapons, prepare for your break-in with new ones:

ROCKET RAM

When you’re entering a base, you can either take the stealthy route… or come flying with the Rocket Ram. When it’s time to escape the base, use the Rocket Ram if there’s no car around.

INFILTRATOR PUMP SHOTGUN, SCOPED BURST SMG & TWIN MAG ASSAULT RIFLE

Once inside the base, break out the Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, the Scoped Burst SMG, or the Twin Mag Assault Rifle. The Twin Mag Assault Rifle has a flippable magazine that allows for a faster reload every other reload.

BUSINESS TURRET

Want a weapon that’s a little more hands-off? Take hold of a Business Turret: a turret that looks like a briefcase while it’s in your hand, but transforms once thrown. The Business Turret will automatically lock onto nearby enemies and fire, so all you have to worry about is the placement!

In a base unprepared? Look for Heist Bags: duffle bags stuffed with heisting gear! Heist Bags come in handy for the empty-handed.

Heist Bags have a chance to contain a Crash Pad Jr. (new!), Remote Explosive (unvaulted!), Rocket Ram, ammo, healing items, and more.

GET THE GOODS

Locked up in the depths of Thorne’s properties are Mythic items from Fortnite’s history:

MIDAS’ DRUM GUN

TNTINA’S KA-BOOM BOW

OCEAN’S BOTTOMLESS CHUG JUG

KIT’S CHARGE SHOTGUN

KIT’S SHOCKWAVE LAUNCHER

ZYG AND CHOPPY’S RAY GUN

THE FOUNDATION’S MK-SEVEN ASSAULT RIFLE

GUNNAR’S STINGER SMG

Snag one of these… then use it to help you escape! Where to escape to? Head to the taken-over Rumble Ruins, Slap Juice factory, or MEGA City tower. Even though they don’t have the Mythic treasures, they still have plenty of great loot!

MAKE A GETAWAY

If you make it out of a Thorne building uneliminated, don’t look back — hop in the nearest car for a vehicular escape. The more cinematic the escape the better, so look for a Nitro Fang by Victory Motors.

Nitro Fangs have multiple looks, with one of them being a pizza delivery car facade.

Opponents on your tail? The Nitro Fang features a handbrake for making lock-tight turns.

LEARN TRICKS OF THE TRADE

Chapter 4 Season 4 introduces new Reality Augments that’ll help your heist go swimmingly:

ON THE GO BAG

ANY container you open will have an item that would be in a Heist Bag.

SNIPER STRIKER

Snipers give Siphon upon damaging enemies.

AMMO DROP

Not only grants ammo, but also makes it so that enemies drop more ammo than usual.

FIRST SHOTGUN

Your Shotguns will deal increased damage on the first shot.

PISTOL SALVO

Your Pistols will have a reduced fire rate but increased damage.

FAST FISHER

Swim faster and instantly loot fishing spots when you swim through them.

USE OLD TRICKS

Augment your robbing reality with returning Reality Augments:

Light Fingers

First Assault

Supercharged

Steady Hands

SMG Sign Off

Keymaster

More Parkour

Rarity Check

Sprint Lines

Medium Ammo Acquired

Mud Warrior

Scope Salvo

GEAR UP EVEN MORE

Any weapon can help you in your heist, including unvaulted and carried-over ones:

UNVAULTED WEAPONS

Remote Explosive

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Suppressed Pistol

The Suppressed Pistol has been reworked — it’s now fully automatic!

CHAPTER 4 SEASON 3 CARRYOVERS

Sharp Tooth Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

Thermal DMR

Combat SMG

Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic weapon)

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic weapon)

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG (Exotic weapon)

Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)

Shockwave Grenades (technically not a weapon but yeah)

GAIN AN INTEL ADVANTAGE

There aren’t just guards at bases, but also at towers that are scanning the Storm. Upon defeating the head guard of a Forecast Tower, the guard will drop a keycard for downloading Storm info. Download it after the tower’s scan so you and the team gain knowledge of future Storm circles!

SURVIVE FOR STATURE

Stay standing to earn Survivor Medals! To upgrade to the next medal, complete a Survivor Quest in Battle Royale or Zero Build that challenges you to outlast a fixed number of opponents while getting a certain number of eliminations. The higher your medal rarity, the harder the Quests. The most expert survivors get the Mythic 1 medal!

There are seven medal rarities, with ten medal upgrades per rarity. These rarities are:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Exotic

Mythic

Upon getting the Common 1 medal, you’ll unlock the Prized Llama Back Bling. Reach the top of the other rarities to unlock new Styles for Prized Llama!

MEET THE TEAM

The heist team is led by none other than maverick Nolan Chance. Chance, his team, and even Kado Thorne are the Outfits of the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, with Chance auto-unlocking upon purchase. Other members of the team? Piper Pace the getaway driver, Fish Thicc the muscle, Mae the hacker, and Antonia the masqued maven.

What to do when things get overcomplicated? Turn to the man who keeps it simple: the newest addition to the Icon Series Khaby Lame! The most popular creator on TikTok breaks into the Battle Pass to help the team take down Thorne.