A new update has been released for Fort Solis Update 1.000.200. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Fort Solis Update 1.000.200 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
AZERTY keyboard support added
Fixed UI elements being wrongly displayed on other aspects than 16:9
Fixed issues with multi tool (added increased zoom by 50%, fixed security hub wrong name, fixed alignment)
Further audio tweaks (there are many corrections in the audio department – sounds played or not)