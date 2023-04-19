Joseph Staten, formerly of Halo and currently the Creative Lead for Netflix, has revealed his next endeavor in the game industry to be with the streaming service. Twitter was the medium through which Staten broke the news that he would be joining Netflix Games as a Creative Director.

Staten says nothing in my professional life makes me happier than working with others to create worlds full of well-known characters, complex mysteries, and never-ending adventures. I’m happy to announce that I have joined Netflix Games as Creative Director developing a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP.

Before leaving to help found Bungie in the early 2000s, Staten had contributed to developing the first three Halo titles. It was in the year 2020 when he went back to work for Microsoft and the Halo franchise, but he left at the beginning of April.

Following many high-profile departures and layoffs over the course of the past year, his departure represents yet another significant shift within Microsoft and 343 Industries. Bonnie Ross, Frank O’Connor, and others are among this list’s recent departures.

The new intellectual property (IP) has yet to be discussed, and it is unknown when additional details will be disclosed. There are currently dozens of games that can be played on Netflix Games. Some of these games are based on the critically acclaimed Stranger Things television series.

Are you interested to see what Joseph Staten will bring to the table for Netflix Games now that he has joined the team?