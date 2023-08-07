Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently made comments rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. In an interview with NBC News, DeSantis stated that the true winner of the election is the person who takes the oath of office on January 20 every four years. He firmly declared that Trump had lost and that Joe Biden is the president.

DeSantis acknowledged that there were flaws in the previous election but expressed his belief that Republicans should have fought back more effectively. He mentioned various issues, including Mark Zuckerberg’s grants for election administration, widespread mail-in ballots, third-party ballot collection, and social media’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

DeSantis also criticized Trump for signing the CARES Act, which allocated funds for mail-in voting during the pandemic. He emphasized that the focus should be on presenting a positive vision for the future and holding Biden accountable for his policies, rather than dwelling on Trump’s legal troubles.