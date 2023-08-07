Moving on from Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently made comments rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. In an interview with NBC News, DeSantis stated that the true winner of the election is the person who takes the oath of office on January 20 every four years. He firmly declared that Trump had lost and that Joe Biden is the president.
DeSantis acknowledged that there were flaws in the previous election but expressed his belief that Republicans should have fought back more effectively. He mentioned various issues, including Mark Zuckerberg’s grants for election administration, widespread mail-in ballots, third-party ballot collection, and social media’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
DeSantis also criticized Trump for signing the CARES Act, which allocated funds for mail-in voting during the pandemic. He emphasized that the focus should be on presenting a positive vision for the future and holding Biden accountable for his policies, rather than dwelling on Trump’s legal troubles.
Florida standards on Black history
DeSantis addressed the controversy surrounding the new Florida standards for teaching Black history to middle school students. He clarified his previous remarks about enslaved people developing skills for their personal benefit, stating that they showed resourcefulness despite slavery and used those skills after its abolition.
DeSantis defended the standards, asserting that they were not politically motivated and were developed by a group of Black scholars. However, it should be noted that many members of the work group did not support the most contentious elements that were ultimately released.
‘Lethal force’ against migrants
DeSantis has taken a hardline stance on immigration, advocating for the use of “lethal force” against suspected drug smugglers crossing the US border. He compared the situation to police officers identifying threats and argued that cartels are akin to foreign terrorist organizations.
When questioned about distinguishing between good and bad actors, especially at night, DeSantis drew parallels to police officers and military personnel making judgments in high-risk environments. As a veteran who served in Iraq, DeSantis emphasized his experience in making such decisions.