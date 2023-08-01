Introduction

Fitch Ratings, a prominent credit rating agency, has recently downgraded the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating of the United States from AAA to AA+. This downgrade is primarily attributed to the expected deterioration of the country’s fiscal situation over the next three years, along with concerns about governance issues and an increasing national debt burden.

Reasons for Downgrade

Fitch expressed its lack of confidence in the United States’ fiscal management, citing the repeated political standoffs over raising the debt limit and the last-minute resolutions that followed. These events have eroded trust in the government’s ability to handle fiscal matters effectively.

Market Impact

Following Fitch’s downgrade, U.S. stock futures opened lower, with Dow futures experiencing a decline of approximately 100 points.

Debt Ceiling Fight

This downgrade comes after Fitch had placed the nation’s AAA rating on negative watch due to the debt ceiling fight. Lawmakers in Washington had clashed over an agreement to prevent the federal government from running out of funds. President Joe Biden eventually signed the debt ceiling bill in early June, just days before the critical “X-date” on June 5.

Governance Deterioration

Fitch also highlighted a steady decline in governance standards over the past two decades, specifically regarding fiscal and debt matters. Despite a bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025, Fitch believes this deterioration in governance has negatively impacted the country’s overall financial stability.

Rising Government Deficit

The credit rating agency expressed concern over the increasing general government deficit. Fitch predicts the deficit to rise to 6.3% of the gross domestic product in 2023, up from 3.7% in 2022. Even with cuts to non-defense discretionary spending, Fitch believes the medium-term fiscal outlook only offers a modest improvement.

Potential Economic Impact

Fitch warned of potential economic consequences, including a “mild” recession in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of the following year. This recession could be triggered by a combination of tightening credit conditions, weakening business investment, and a slowdown in consumption.

White House Response

The White House disagreed with Fitch’s decision to downgrade the United States’ credit rating. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued that the downgrade contradicts the reality of President Biden’s successful economic recovery, which outperformed other major economies in the world.

Past Downgrades

This is not the first time a rating agency has downgraded the United States. In 2011, Standard & Poor’s lowered the nation’s credit rating from AAA to AA+ after Washington managed to avoid default. Political risk was cited as a contributing factor in that downgrade.

–Reporting contributed by ‘s Christina Wilkie.