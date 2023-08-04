Electric vehicle startup Fisker faced difficulties in achieving full production of its electric Ocean SUV during the second quarter due to supplier issues. Despite this setback, Fisker’s second-quarter loss was narrower than expected.

Lower Production Numbers and Revised Guidance

In the second quarter, Fisker managed to produce only 1,022 Ocean SUVs, falling short of its expected range of 1,400 to 1,700 vehicles. As a result, the company had to revise its full-year production guidance due to ongoing supply-chain challenges.

The manufacturing partner, Magna International, is now expected to build 20,000 to 23,000 Oceans in 2023 at its contract-manufacturing plant in Austria, a significant decrease from the earlier guidance of 32,000 to 36,000 units.

Financial Performance

Fisker’s net loss for the quarter was $85.5 million, or 25 cents per share, which was narrower than the 28 cents per share anticipated by Wall Street analysts. However, the company’s revenue was just $825,000 due to the production delays, falling short of the projected $159.3 million.

Comparisons between reported revenue and projections are not available due to limited analyst coverage. In the same quarter last year, Fisker reported a net loss of $106 million, or 36 cents per share, with revenue of approximately $10,000.

Financial Position and Future Models

As of June 30, Fisker had $521.8 million in cash, compared to $652.5 million at the end of March. The company also raised an additional $300 million through a convertible note offering in July.

Fisker did not provide an update on the number of reservations for the Ocean and its upcoming models. In May, it had approximately 65,000 reservations for the Ocean. The company’s next model, the Pear, a low-cost EV, is scheduled for production at a Foxconn plant in Ohio in 2025.

Upcoming Models and Off-Road Package

During an event in California, Fisker introduced three upcoming battery-electric models: the Pear, expected to be priced around $30,000 and available in mid-2025; the high-end luxury sports car Ronin, with an anticipated price of $385,000; and the Alaska, a pickup truck based on an extended version of the Ocean’s platform, set to launch in 2025 with a starting price just over $45,000.

The Pear and Ronin had been previously announced, while the Alaska was revealed for the first time. Fisker is now accepting reservations for all three upcoming models. Additionally, Fisker previewed an off-road package for the Ocean called Force E, expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024.