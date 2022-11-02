A new update has been released for Final Fantasy XIV Update 9.77. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Final Fantasy XIV Update 9.77 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Actions and traits have been adjusted as follows:
* Each action and trait is listed as it appears at level 90.
Further explanations of action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide. View the job guide.
Warrior
|Action
|Adjustment
|Fell Cleave
|Potency has been increased from 470 to 490.
|Upheaval
|Potency has been increased from 360 to 370.
Reaper
|Action
|Adjustment
|Lemure’s Slice
|Potency has been increased from 200 to 220.
|Plentiful Harvest
|Potency has been changed from 520-800 to 720-1,000.
|Communio
|Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,100.
Bard
|Action
|Adjustment
|Empyreal Arrow
|Potency has been increased from 200 to 230.
Machinist
|Action
|Adjustment
|Heat Blast
|Potency has been increased from 180 to 200.
|Drill
|Potency has been increased from 580 to 600.
|Air Anchor
|Potency has been increased from 580 to 600.
|Wildfire
|Potency for each weaponskill landed has been increased from 220 to 240.
|Chain Saw
|Potency has been increased from 580 to 600.
Black Mage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Foul
|Potency has been increased from 560 to 600.
|Xenoglossy
|Potency has been increased from 760 to 800.
|Enochian
|Improvement to Enochian’s magic damage increase has been changed from 20% to 21%.
Arcanist / Summoner
|Action
|Adjustment
|Fester
|Potency has been increased from 300 to 340.
|Inferno
|Potency has been increased from 700 to 750.
|Earthen Fury
|Potency has been increased from 700 to 750.
|Aerial Blast
|Potency has been increased from 700 to 750.
Red Mage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Enchanted Riposte
|Potency has been increased from 220 to 280.
|Enchanted Zwerchhau
|Potency has been increased from 100 to 150.
Combo potency has been increased from 290 to 340.
|Enchanted Redoublement
|Potency has been increased from 100 to 130.
Combo potency has been increased from 470 to 500.
|Red Magic Mastery III
|Now increases the potency of Enchanted Riposte, Enchanted Zwercchau, and Enchanted Redoublement.
Sage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Phlegma III
|Potency has been increased from 510 to 600.
PvP
The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:
Further explanations of PvP action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.
View the job guide.
Dark Knight
|Action
|Adjustment
|Eventide
|Time required to fill the limit gauge has been increased.
Potency has been changed from 10,000-20,000 to 6,000-24,000.
Gunbreaker
|Action
|Adjustment
|Draw and Junction
|While under the effect of Junction Healer, targets in the area of effect of certain actions will now be healed even when obstructed by objects on the field.
|Nebula
|Potency of damage reflected has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000.
|Aurora
|Regen potency has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000.
|Relentless Rush
|Relentless Shrapnel effect now also reduces target’s damage dealt by 4%.
Monk
|Action
|Adjustment
|Snap Punch
|Potency has been increased from 5,000 to 6,000.
|Demolish
|Potency has been increased from 5,000 to 6,000.
|Riddle of Earth
|Recast time has been reduced from 30 to 25 seconds.
Ninja
|Action
|Adjustment
|Shukuchi
|Hidden effect duration has been reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
|Huton
|Movement speed effect has been reduced.
Bard
|Action
|Adjustment
|Powerful Shot
|Movement speed while casting has been increased.
Machinist
|Action
|Adjustment
|Blast Charge
|Movement speed while casting has been increased.
|Bishop Autoturret
|To improve clarity of the targeted area of effect, the ground targeting radius has been increased from 1m to 5m.
|Aether Mortar
|Duration of effect increasing target’s damage taken has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds.
Barrier effect duration has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds.
Dancer
|Action
|Adjustment
|Honing Dance
|Reduction to damage taken has been changed from 20% to 25%.
Black Mage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Soul Resonance
|The Apocatastasis effect has been removed.
Summoner
|Action
|Adjustment
|Ruin III
|Potency has been increased from 4,000 to 5,000.
|Astral Impulse
|Potency has been increased from 6,000 to 7,500.
|Fountain of Fire
|Potency has been increased from 4,000 to 5,000.
|Megaflare
|Targets in the area of effect will now take damage even when obstructed by objects on the field.
Red Mage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Magick Barrier
|HP recovered via healing actions has been reduced from 20% to 10%.
Effect duration has been reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.
|Frazzle
|Reduced HP recovery via healing actions has been changed from 20% to 10%.
Effect duration has been reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.
Targets in the area of effect will now be affected even when obstructed by objects on the field.
White Mage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Afflatus Misery
|Range has been reduced from 30 to 25 yalms.
|Miracle of Nature
|Range has been reduced from 15 to 10 yalms.
Astrologian
|Action
|Adjustment
|The Balance
|The primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will now be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.
|The Bole
|The primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will now be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.
|The Arrow
|The primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will now be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.
Crystalline Conflict
Season Three will end and Season Four will begin.
When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.
Players finishing in Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).
Learn more about rewards.
* Tier rewards for Season Three must be claimed before the end of Season Four.
At the start of Season Four, all competitors will be placed five risers below where they finished Season Three, with zero Rising Stars.
The following items are now dyeable:
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Barbut
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Plate Mail
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Gauntlets
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Trousers
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Sollerets
- Valerian Dragoon’s Barbut
- Valerian Dragoon’s Mail
- Valerian Dragoon’s Gauntlets
- Valerian Dragoon’s Trousers
- Valerian Dragoon’s Sollerets
- Valerian Smuggler’s Bandana
- Valerian Smuggler’s Gilet
- Valerian Smuggler’s Halfgloves
- Valerian Smuggler’s Gaskins
- Valerian Smuggler’s Highboots
- Valerian Fusilier’s Pot Helm
- Valerian Fusilier’s Gambison
- Valerian Fusilier’s Halfgloves
- Valerian Fusilier’s Sarouel
- Valerian Fusilier’s Boots
- Valerian Rogue’s Bandana
- Valerian Rogue’s Gilet
- Valerian Rogue’s Halfgloves
- Valerian Rogue’s Gaskins
- Valerian Rogue’s Highboots
- Valerian Shaman’s Temple Chain
- Valerian Shaman’s Chasuble
- Valerian Shaman’s Dress Gloves
- Valerian Shaman’s Smalls
- Valerian Shaman’s Boots
- Valerian Wizard’s Hat
- Valerian Wizard’s Robe
- Valerian Wizard’s Fingerless Halfgloves
- Valerian Wizard’s Longkilt
- Valerian Wizard’s Pattens
- Xenobian Hood
- Xenobian Surcoat
- Xenobian Gauntlets
- Xenobian Breeches
- Xenobian Sollerets
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Wings
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Mail
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Gauntlets
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Breeches
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Thighboots
- Valerian Brawler’s Hat
- Valerian Brawler’s Acton
- Valerian Brawler’s Gloves
- Valerian Brawler’s Bottoms
- Valerian Brawler’s Thighboots
- Valerian Archer’s Hat
- Valerian Archer’s Acton
- Valerian Archer’s Gloves
- Valerian Archer’s Bottoms
- Valerian Archer’s Boots
- Valerian Vedette’s Hat
- Valerian Vedette’s Acton
- Valerian Vedette’s Gloves
- Valerian Vedette’s Bottoms
- Valerian Vedette’s Thighboots
- Valerian Priest’s Hat
- Valerian Priest’s Top
- Valerian Priest’s Gloves
- Valerian Priest’s Bottoms
- Valerian Priest’s Boots
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Hat
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Top
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Gloves
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Bottoms
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Boots
A new logical data center and Worlds have been added for the North American region.
New Logical Data Center
Newly Established Worlds
- Halicarnassus
- Maduin
- Marilith
- Seraph
Learn more about the expansion of the North American data center.
- The following issues have been addressed.
- An issue when undertaking the Omicron daily quests “Well Below Standard,” “A Fertile Blend,” and “Using Their Heads” wherein the icon next to quest objectives in the Duty List appeared green even when they were not completed.
- An issue in the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon wherein ground-targeted actions did not function properly when targeting certain locations during boss battles.
- An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Meteodrive inflicted by the monk action Meteodrive could still execute the action Purify.
- An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Hysteria inflicted by the reaper action Tenebrae Lemurum could still execute the action Purify.
- An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight was not immediately applied to party members.
- An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight did not immediately trigger when its requirements were met.
- An issue wherein players under the effect of Kardia or Kardion granted by the sage action Kardia could not be healed by the sage actions Eukrasian Dosis, Eukrasian Dosis II, and Eukrasian Dosis III.
- An issue on island sanctuary wherein players can reattempt to capture certain animals after failing under certain conditions.
- An issue wherein the graphics of the Practical Ponytail hairstyle did not display correctly when playing as a female Viera under certain conditions.
- An issue wherein the graphics of the Tall Tails hairstyle did not display properly when riding certain mounts.
- An issue when equipping the Manderville Axe wherein the graphics of the action Heavy Swing did not display properly in PvE or PvP under certain conditions.
- An issue on island sanctuary wherein gathering multiples of a single item would only count once toward the “Agri-culture” and “Mine Now” achievements.
- Other minor text issues have also been addressed.
Other various issues have also been addressed.
Source: Final Fantasy XIV