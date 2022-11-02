A new update has been released for Final Fantasy XIV Update 9.77. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Final Fantasy XIV Update 9.77 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Actions and traits have been adjusted as follows:

* Each action and trait is listed as it appears at level 90.

Further explanations of action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide. View the job guide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warrior

Action Adjustment Fell Cleave Potency has been increased from 470 to 490. Upheaval Potency has been increased from 360 to 370.

Reaper

Action Adjustment Lemure’s Slice Potency has been increased from 200 to 220. Plentiful Harvest Potency has been changed from 520-800 to 720-1,000. Communio Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,100.

Bard

Action Adjustment Empyreal Arrow Potency has been increased from 200 to 230.

Machinist

Action Adjustment Heat Blast Potency has been increased from 180 to 200. Drill Potency has been increased from 580 to 600. Air Anchor Potency has been increased from 580 to 600. Wildfire Potency for each weaponskill landed has been increased from 220 to 240. Chain Saw Potency has been increased from 580 to 600.

Black Mage

Action Adjustment Foul Potency has been increased from 560 to 600. Xenoglossy Potency has been increased from 760 to 800. Enochian Improvement to Enochian’s magic damage increase has been changed from 20% to 21%.

Arcanist / Summoner

Action Adjustment Fester Potency has been increased from 300 to 340. Inferno Potency has been increased from 700 to 750. Earthen Fury Potency has been increased from 700 to 750. Aerial Blast Potency has been increased from 700 to 750.

Red Mage

Action Adjustment Enchanted Riposte Potency has been increased from 220 to 280. Enchanted Zwerchhau Potency has been increased from 100 to 150.

Combo potency has been increased from 290 to 340. Enchanted Redoublement Potency has been increased from 100 to 130.

Combo potency has been increased from 470 to 500. Red Magic Mastery III Now increases the potency of Enchanted Riposte, Enchanted Zwercchau, and Enchanted Redoublement.

Sage

Action Adjustment Phlegma III Potency has been increased from 510 to 600.

PvP

The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:

Further explanations of PvP action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.

View the job guide.

Dark Knight

Action Adjustment Eventide Time required to fill the limit gauge has been increased.

Potency has been changed from 10,000-20,000 to 6,000-24,000.

Gunbreaker

Action Adjustment Draw and Junction While under the effect of Junction Healer, targets in the area of effect of certain actions will now be healed even when obstructed by objects on the field. Nebula Potency of damage reflected has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000. Aurora Regen potency has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000. Relentless Rush Relentless Shrapnel effect now also reduces target’s damage dealt by 4%.

Monk

Action Adjustment Snap Punch Potency has been increased from 5,000 to 6,000. Demolish Potency has been increased from 5,000 to 6,000. Riddle of Earth Recast time has been reduced from 30 to 25 seconds.

Ninja

Action Adjustment Shukuchi Hidden effect duration has been reduced from 5 to 4 seconds. Huton Movement speed effect has been reduced.

Bard

Action Adjustment Powerful Shot Movement speed while casting has been increased.

Machinist

Action Adjustment Blast Charge Movement speed while casting has been increased. Bishop Autoturret To improve clarity of the targeted area of effect, the ground targeting radius has been increased from 1m to 5m. Aether Mortar Duration of effect increasing target’s damage taken has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds.

Barrier effect duration has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds.

Dancer

Action Adjustment Honing Dance Reduction to damage taken has been changed from 20% to 25%.

Black Mage

Action Adjustment Soul Resonance The Apocatastasis effect has been removed.

Summoner

Action Adjustment Ruin III Potency has been increased from 4,000 to 5,000. Astral Impulse Potency has been increased from 6,000 to 7,500. Fountain of Fire Potency has been increased from 4,000 to 5,000. Megaflare Targets in the area of effect will now take damage even when obstructed by objects on the field.

Red Mage

Action Adjustment Magick Barrier HP recovered via healing actions has been reduced from 20% to 10%.

Effect duration has been reduced from 10 to 8 seconds. Frazzle Reduced HP recovery via healing actions has been changed from 20% to 10%.

Effect duration has been reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.

Targets in the area of effect will now be affected even when obstructed by objects on the field.

White Mage

Action Adjustment Afflatus Misery Range has been reduced from 30 to 25 yalms. Miracle of Nature Range has been reduced from 15 to 10 yalms.

Astrologian

Action Adjustment The Balance The primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will now be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field. The Bole The primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will now be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field. The Arrow The primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will now be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.

Crystalline Conflict

Season Three will end and Season Four will begin.

When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Learn more about rewards.

* Tier rewards for Season Three must be claimed before the end of Season Four.

At the start of Season Four, all competitors will be placed five risers below where they finished Season Three, with zero Rising Stars.

The following items are now dyeable:

Valerian Terror Knight’s Barbut Valerian Terror Knight’s Plate Mail Valerian Terror Knight’s Gauntlets Valerian Terror Knight’s Trousers Valerian Terror Knight’s Sollerets Valerian Dragoon’s Barbut Valerian Dragoon’s Mail Valerian Dragoon’s Gauntlets Valerian Dragoon’s Trousers Valerian Dragoon’s Sollerets Valerian Smuggler’s Bandana Valerian Smuggler’s Gilet Valerian Smuggler’s Halfgloves Valerian Smuggler’s Gaskins Valerian Smuggler’s Highboots Valerian Fusilier’s Pot Helm Valerian Fusilier’s Gambison Valerian Fusilier’s Halfgloves Valerian Fusilier’s Sarouel Valerian Fusilier’s Boots Valerian Rogue’s Bandana Valerian Rogue’s Gilet Valerian Rogue’s Halfgloves Valerian Rogue’s Gaskins Valerian Rogue’s Highboots Valerian Shaman’s Temple Chain Valerian Shaman’s Chasuble Valerian Shaman’s Dress Gloves Valerian Shaman’s Smalls Valerian Shaman’s Boots Valerian Wizard’s Hat Valerian Wizard’s Robe Valerian Wizard’s Fingerless Halfgloves Valerian Wizard’s Longkilt Valerian Wizard’s Pattens Xenobian Hood Xenobian Surcoat Xenobian Gauntlets Xenobian Breeches Xenobian Sollerets Valerian Rune Fencer’s Wings Valerian Rune Fencer’s Mail Valerian Rune Fencer’s Gauntlets Valerian Rune Fencer’s Breeches Valerian Rune Fencer’s Thighboots Valerian Brawler’s Hat Valerian Brawler’s Acton Valerian Brawler’s Gloves Valerian Brawler’s Bottoms Valerian Brawler’s Thighboots Valerian Archer’s Hat Valerian Archer’s Acton Valerian Archer’s Gloves Valerian Archer’s Bottoms Valerian Archer’s Boots Valerian Vedette’s Hat Valerian Vedette’s Acton Valerian Vedette’s Gloves Valerian Vedette’s Bottoms Valerian Vedette’s Thighboots Valerian Priest’s Hat Valerian Priest’s Top Valerian Priest’s Gloves Valerian Priest’s Bottoms Valerian Priest’s Boots Valerian Dark Priest’s Hat Valerian Dark Priest’s Top Valerian Dark Priest’s Gloves Valerian Dark Priest’s Bottoms Valerian Dark Priest’s Boots



A new logical data center and Worlds have been added for the North American region.

New Logical Data Center

Dynamis

Newly Established Worlds

Halicarnassus

Maduin

Marilith

Seraph

Learn more about the expansion of the North American data center.

The following issues have been addressed. An issue when undertaking the Omicron daily quests “Well Below Standard,” “A Fertile Blend,” and “Using Their Heads” wherein the icon next to quest objectives in the Duty List appeared green even when they were not completed. An issue in the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon wherein ground-targeted actions did not function properly when targeting certain locations during boss battles. An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Meteodrive inflicted by the monk action Meteodrive could still execute the action Purify. An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Hysteria inflicted by the reaper action Tenebrae Lemurum could still execute the action Purify. An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight was not immediately applied to party members. An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight did not immediately trigger when its requirements were met. An issue wherein players under the effect of Kardia or Kardion granted by the sage action Kardia could not be healed by the sage actions Eukrasian Dosis, Eukrasian Dosis II, and Eukrasian Dosis III. An issue on island sanctuary wherein players can reattempt to capture certain animals after failing under certain conditions. An issue wherein the graphics of the Practical Ponytail hairstyle did not display correctly when playing as a female Viera under certain conditions. An issue wherein the graphics of the Tall Tails hairstyle did not display properly when riding certain mounts. An issue when equipping the Manderville Axe wherein the graphics of the action Heavy Swing did not display properly in PvE or PvP under certain conditions. An issue on island sanctuary wherein gathering multiples of a single item would only count once toward the “Agri-culture” and “Mine Now” achievements. Other minor text issues have also been addressed.



Other various issues have also been addressed.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV