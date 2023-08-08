A new update has been released for Final Fantasy XIV Update 1.000.211. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Final Fantasy XIV Update 1.000.211 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:

Further explanations of PvP action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.

View the job guide.

Paladin

Action Adjustment Blade of Faith Potency has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000. Blade of Truth Potency has been increased from 6,000 to 7,000.

Gunbreaker

Action Adjustment Draw and Junction Action can now be used to target self and party members.

* The additional effect Powder Barrel will only be granted when targeting an enemy.

Black Mage

Action Adjustment Soul Resonance Now grants the effect Apocatastasis.

White Mage

Action Adjustment Miracle of Nature Recast time has been increased from 25 to 30 seconds. Afflatus Purgation Cure potency of the Regen effect granted by Temperance has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000.

Astrologian

Action Adjustment Aspected Benefic Cure potency of Diurnal Benefic has been increased from 1,000 to 2,000.

Effect duration of Diurnal Benefic has been increased from 12 to 15 seconds.

Barrier potency of Nocturnal Benefic has been increased from 4,000 to 5,000.

To prevent players from accidentally disabling the common action Guard when repeatedly pressing the action button, the time until it can be manually disabled has been increased from 1 to 2.5 seconds.

* The time until other actions can be disabled has not been changed.

Crystalline Conflict

Season Seven will end and Season Eight will begin.

When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Learn more about rewards.

* Tier rewards for Season Seven must be claimed before the end of Season Eight.

Players will begin Season Eight five risers lower than the rank at which they finished Season Seven. Rising Stars will be reset to zero.

The commendation quartermaster NPC has been moved to (X:4.5 Y:6.2) on Wolves’ Den Pier.

The division of Radz-at-Han into multiple instances, added to alleviate congestion in Patch 6.4, will be removed.

The following issues have been addressed. An issue in the first phase of the Omega Protocol (Ultimate) wherein players who have successfully removed the Looper status effect with the tower mechanic would erroneously take damage when reentering the tower. Other minor text issues have also been addressed.



