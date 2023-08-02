A new update has been released for FIFA 23 Update 1.22. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. FIFA 23 Update 1.22 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
FIFA Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
- Some tifos and flags were not displaying in the stadium.
Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL
Addressed the following issue:
- Sometimes, in VOLTA FOOTBALL, controller settings could incorrectly reset to default.
- [PC Only] In VOLTA FOOTBALL, incorrect button callouts were present in the VOLTA Shop.
Career Mode
Addressed the following issue:
- Sometimes, injured players could be incorrectly available as reserve players for national teams in Manager Career.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Updated some boots, gloves, kits, tifos, and VIP Areas.
- Updated Nouhalia Benzina’s player model to include her head covering.
- In EA Social, added ability to switch between Online and Offline status.
Source: FIFA 23