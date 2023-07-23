A new update has been released for FIFA 23 Update 1.21. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. FIFA 23 Update 1.21 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
FIFA Womens World Cup™
Addressed the following issues:
- Sometimes, in Offline Tournaments, the Knockout Stage UI could display the incorrect result.
- Sometimes, in Offline Tournaments, the news section could display incorrect information.
Career Mode
Addressed the following issue:
- Addressed some stability issues that could occur when saving progress.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Added a take me there link from the Main Menu to the FIFA Womens World Cup™.
- Updated instances of incorrect text.
- Updated some starheads, crowd hair, and headwear.
Source: FIFA 23