Overview

In a recent ruling, a federal appeals court has narrowed the scope of a district court’s decision that aimed to restrict communication between government agencies and social media companies. The appeals court found that several agencies likely violated the First Amendment. This ruling will make it easier for federal agencies to engage with social media platforms like Meta, Google, and X (previously known as Twitter) to address concerns they identify on these platforms. However, officials that are still subject to the modified injunction, including those in the White House, must be cautious in their interactions with the platforms to avoid any perception of coercion.

Background

The case was initially brought by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that federal officials exerted undue pressure on social media firms to limit speech on their platforms. These officials had communicated their concerns about posts related to the Covid pandemic or elections. A chief judge for the Western District of Louisiana issued an injunction in July that significantly curtailed these discussions, except for instances where federal officials needed to address national security risks or criminal activity.

The district court’s order had an immediate impact, with the State Department canceling its standing meeting with Facebook officials regarding election preparations.

The Appeals Court Decision

A three-judge appeals panel determined that the initial injunction was overly broad, and thus narrowed the federal offices and agencies it applied to, limiting its scope. However, the appeals court also concluded that the White House, Surgeon General’s office, and Federal Bureau of Investigation likely violated the First Amendment by coercing social media platforms into moderating content. The court also found that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likely violated the First Amendment, although its actions were not explicitly coercive.

As a result of the appeals court decision, certain federal agencies such as the State Department, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will no longer be subject to the injunction. However, the offices found to have likely violated the First Amendment will still be subject to a modified version of the order.

The appeals court vacated all but one of the ten prohibitions set out in the initial injunction. The remaining prohibition is now modified to focus exclusively on illegal conduct and provide officials with additional guidance on prohibited behavior, aiming to prevent the restriction of otherwise legal speech.

According to the modified order, the agencies still subject to the injunction are prohibited from taking any actions, formal or informal, directly or indirectly, to coerce or significantly encourage social media companies to remove, delete, suppress, or reduce posted content that contains protected free speech, including through altering algorithms.

The White House, Surgeon General’s office, FBI, and CDC have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Conclusion

This ruling by the federal appeals court narrows the restrictions on government communication with social media companies and highlights the need to balance concerns over free speech with the responsibility to address potentially harmful content on these platforms.