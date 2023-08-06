A new update has been released for Farming Simulator 22 Update 1.23. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Farming Simulator 22 Update 1.23 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
New Additions
- Added HORSCH “Farming Hero” Suit
Bugfixes & Changes
- Updated to Intel XeSS 1.1 upscaling
- Redesign of multiplayer menu with Arena / Bale Stacking modes
- Rebranded Ploeger AT5104 LNMS to Oxbo AT5104 LNMS including visual update, due to real-life rebranding
- Dedicated Server: Fixed performance issue when loading ModHub data
- Bugfixes in Arena and Bale Stacking modes
- Dedicated Server: Added auto activation for dependent mods
- Dedicated Server: Added dependent mod warning
- Dedicated Server: Added log rotation
- Dedicated Server: Added live preview of log files
- Dedicated Server: Added highlight of non ModHub mods
- Dedicated Server: Added additional server performance graph (Blue: System, Green: Process)
- Increased the max number of supported gamepad buttons to 128
Modding
- Increased the number of animal subtypes that each husbandry supports
