A new update has been released for Farming Simulator 22 Update 1.22. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Farming Simulator 22 Update 1.22 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bugfixes & Changes
- Fixed mod selection if no mods installed
- Fixed balestacking issues
- Fixed arena issues
- Fixed some minor issues of cultivators (sleeping, enabled state)
- Minor script changes for HORSCH AgroVation vehicles
- Fixed some vehicle graphics (zFights, collisions, characters, decals)
Info
- As with all major updates to Farming Simulator, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after the update when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.
Source: Farming Simulator 22