Fanatics Hires New CEO for its Largest Business Unit

Fanatics, the sports platform, has appointed a new chief executive for its largest business unit, signaling further developments as it moves towards a potential IPO.

Introducing Andrew Low Ah Kee

The newly hired CEO, Andrew Low Ah Kee, previously served as the president of Opendoor and the COO of GoDaddy. In his new role, Ah Kee will lead Fanatics Commerce, overseeing the company’s merchandise business, e-commerce, and stadium and event retail. This business unit has experienced significant growth, generating over $5 billion in annual sales, contributing to the company’s overall revenue and valuation.

Fanatics’ Expansion and Restructuring

Michael Rubin, the chairman and CEO of Fanatics, restructured the business in 2021, focusing on three core business lines: commerce, betting and gaming, and collectibles. Ah Kee will now oversee the commerce division. The company has also made strategic hires to oversee other areas of growth, such as the Mitchell & Ness brand and livestreaming business.

Path to IPO

These executive appointments bring Fanatics closer to Rubin’s ultimate goal of an IPO. The company has been expanding beyond sports merchandise, venturing into sports betting and acquiring PointsBet’s U.S. assets. In addition, Fanatics held an investor day in June, engaging with existing and potential institutional investors to showcase its growth plans.

Transition and Future Plans

Ah Kee replaces Doug Mack, who served as Fanatics Commerce CEO since 2014 and announced his retirement at the end of 2023. Mack will work with Ah Kee for the remainder of the year before transitioning into a special advisory role for Rubin and the company. The appointment of Ah Kee reflects Fanatics’ commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences, driving innovation, and scaling globally.