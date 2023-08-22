Bethesda has released the Fallout 76 update 1.80 patch notes, which introduces support for the game’s Season 14: Fight for Freedom content. Here is a summary of the key highlights and changes:

Perk Changes & Additions

– Adjusted level requirements for various existing Perk cards to make them more accessible for lower level characters.

– Added the ability to open multiple Perk card packs at once.

New Perks

– Arms Keeper: Reduces the weight of Rifles.

– Stable Tools: Automatic melee weapon durability bonus.

Season 14: Fight for Freedom

– Introduces new C.A.M.P. items, armor skins, and more.

– New Ally: Grandma Junko, on a mission to find her grandchildren.

– Presidential Power Armor Skins

– Oval Office: Create your own base of operations with the Oval Office Rug and Wallpaper.

– Autominer Collectron: Collects ore for you.

Upcoming Birthday Event

– Celebrating five years of Fallout 76 on November 14th.

– Complete unique Birthday Party Challenges every day to unlock new festive rewards.

– Event runs from November 7th to November 21st.

Design Changes and Improvements

– Reduced enemy difficulty and added more healing items and ammo to Summersville and Morgantown Airport.

– Reduced frequency of NPC attacks on player C.A.M.P.s.

– Various changes to health, resistances, and weapon damage for certain creatures.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

– Various fixes to C.A.M.P. items with incorrect textures or destroyed states.

– Adjusted lighting on DEFCON sign numbers to be more consistent.

– Fixed issues with loose mods not applying and invisible ties quest.

Workbench Changes

– All workbench listings now use alphabetical sorting.

– Improved learned mod counter.

These are just some of the highlights from the Fallout 76 update 1.80 patch notes. For the full list of changes and improvements, please refer to the official patch notes.