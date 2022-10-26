A new update has been released for Fallout 76 Update 1.68. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Fallout 76 Update 1.68 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Check the download sizes below for today’s patch on your platform of choice:

PC (Steam): 3.3 GB

3.3 GB PC (Microsoft Store): 9.8 GB

9.8 GB PlayStation: 4.0 GB

4.0 GB Xbox: 9.6 GB

BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS:

ART

Atomic Shop: Various adjustments to icon placements and item previews in the Atomic Shop.

ARMOR

Durability: Crafted Legendary Weapons and Secret Service armor now correctly use the Intelligence Stat when determining durability.

AUDIO

Vendors: Selling a Legendary Item to caps to any NPC Vendor no longer plays the Scrip Exchange Sound effects.

C.A.M.P.S & WORKSHOP

Allies: Fixed an issue that could cause companions to be killed on exiting a server.

The Wavy Willard Camping Canoes are craftable again. C.A.M.P. Items: Made adjustments to the Arm-Wrestling Machine animation.

Made adjustments to the Arm-Wrestling Machine animation. C.A.M.P. Items: The Resonator Guitar can now be interacted with.

The Resonator Guitar can now be interacted with. Concrete Building Set: Wall items no longer clip into walls with windows in the Concrete Building Set.

CHALLENGES

Daily Ops: Addressed an issue where Blood Eagles in Ops did not count towards Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Addressed an issue where Blood Eagles in Ops did not count towards Daily and Weekly Challenges. World: Updated various headwear to count towards the “Scrap Headwear” challenge.

EXPEDITIONS

Enemies: The Fanatic Foreman can no longer destroy the Foreman’s Terminal during the Boss Encounter.

The Fanatic Foreman can no longer destroy the Foreman’s Terminal during the Boss Encounter. Rewards: Expeditions Weekly rewards now reset correctly.

ITEMS

Clothing: The Jack-O-Lantern Pant Suit and Short Suit can now be sold at robot vendors.

The Jack-O-Lantern Pant Suit and Short Suit can now be sold at robot vendors. Food: Fried Radtoad Legs and Firecap Tasty Souffle have been moved to the appropriate crafting categories.

Fried Radtoad Legs and Firecap Tasty Souffle have been moved to the appropriate crafting categories. Food: Added descriptions to the Coffee and Sunshine Oil to describe their effects.

Added descriptions to the Coffee and Sunshine Oil to describe their effects. Weapon Rack: The Auto-Axe now displays on the Gravitronic Weapon Rack.

LOCALIZATION

Achievements: The Troglodiced achievement no longer displays the wrong number in Polish.

The Troglodiced achievement no longer displays the wrong number in Polish. UI: Various localization fixes.

QUESTS

Dailies: Addressed an issue causing some players to be unable to receive Refuge Daily Quests.

Addressed an issue causing some players to be unable to receive Refuge Daily Quests. Division of Wealth: The objective marker to “Deal with the Highjack” now correctly points to the right floor.

The objective marker to “Deal with the Highjack” now correctly points to the right floor. Recruitment Blues: The quest target will no longer disappear when the player gets close to Master Sergeant Gutsy at Camp McClintock.

The quest target will no longer disappear when the player gets close to Master Sergeant Gutsy at Camp McClintock. Responder’s Reborn: Skippy will no longer have his back to the player after teleporting during a scene in Responder Reborn.

Skippy will no longer have his back to the player after teleporting during a scene in Responder Reborn. Mountainside Bed & Breakfast: Fixed an issue where players could not start the Mountainside Bed & Breakfast quest appropriately.

Fixed an issue where players could not start the Mountainside Bed & Breakfast quest appropriately. Ounce of Prevention: Updated text to no longer incorrectly refer to multiple blood samples.

Updated text to no longer incorrectly refer to multiple blood samples. Pass the Buck: Fixed an issue that prevented Pass the Buck from starting.

Fixed an issue that prevented Pass the Buck from starting. Patrol Duty: The Penitentiary Guard can no longer be crippled by enemies.

The Penitentiary Guard can no longer be crippled by enemies. Secrets Revealed: Fixed an issue where Vault 79 may become inaccessible after completing “Secrets Revealed”.

Fixed an issue where Vault 79 may become inaccessible after completing “Secrets Revealed”. Secrets Revealed: Radcliff now correctly refers to Digger’s fate in player dialogue.

Radcliff now correctly refers to Digger’s fate in player dialogue. Steel Reign: Addressed a pathing issue with Paladin Rahmani during the quest “Out of the Blue”.

Addressed a pathing issue with Paladin Rahmani during the quest “Out of the Blue”. Steel Dawn: Addressed an issue that could cause the optional weapons dialogue with Knight Shin to repeat after relog.

Addressed an issue that could cause the optional weapons dialogue with Knight Shin to repeat after relog. Steel Dawn: Addressed a dialogue condition issue with Scribe Valdez.

Addressed a dialogue condition issue with Scribe Valdez. Tea Time: Fixed an issue where players could fail the event by not starting the boilers in time but receive no in-game message of failure.

UI

Icons: Fixed an issue causing Vendor, Shelter and Spooky Icons to not remain greyed out on inactive C.A.M.P.s

Fixed an issue causing Vendor, Shelter and Spooky Icons to not remain greyed out on inactive C.A.M.P.s Map: Players with Teammates over level 1023 will now accurately see their Teammates level when displayed on the minimap.

WEAPONS

Ammo: Ultracite 2mm Ammo now correctly weighs the same as its non-Ultracite Variant.

Ultracite 2mm Ammo now correctly weighs the same as its non-Ultracite Variant. Crusader Pistol: Adjusted the Reflex Sight to be in the correct spot.

Adjusted the Reflex Sight to be in the correct spot. Mods: Addressed an issue that could cause Magazine/Clip Capacity to not correctly reset after swapping mods.

Addressed an issue that could cause Magazine/Clip Capacity to not correctly reset after swapping mods. Mods: Addressed an issue that caused weapons with multiple projectile mods to fill VATS crit meter twice.

Addressed an issue that caused weapons with multiple projectile mods to fill VATS crit meter twice. Shotgun: Fixed an issue causing the Pump-Action Shotgun name to not dynamically change after applying the Enclave Skin.

Fixed an issue causing the Pump-Action Shotgun name to not dynamically change after applying the Enclave Skin. Skins: The Fixer can no longer be traded, dropped, or sold with the Jack – O – Lantern Skin applied.

The Fixer can no longer be traded, dropped, or sold with the Jack – O – Lantern Skin applied. Weapons: Charged weapons will no longer lose charge when exiting sneak.

WORLD

Whitespring Resort: Fixed an invisible collision spot on the WhiteSpring roof.

Source: Fallout 76