A new update has been released for Fall Guys Update 1.25. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Fall Guys Update 1.25 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
SUMMER BREEZE UPDATE!
Floating Spinning Beams: Many Beans will get beamed with the new Floating Spinning Beams. Creators are no longer bound by gravity, and can place the sweeping trap wherever they like.
Where can you see these new, fun and fantastic obstacles? In our new Rounds of course, which will be available to play from 17th August! We’re adding 4 new Rounds featuring our new Carriable fans:
- Gappy-go-Lucky
- Fun with Fans
- Drop n’ Drag
- Blocky Bridges
There’s also more new obstacles and objects to play with, the following will be available now in Creative when you’re building an “Original” themed Round!
- Bowl Platform
- Inflatable Hill
- Slope Barrier
- Trench
- Plain Barrier
- Hoop Platform
- Pillar
VAULT UPDATE
QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES
And now on to the bug fixes!
BUG FIXES
- Various minor softlocks and cosmetic issues have now been fixed
- Fixed instances where players could not click the “Back” prompt using a mouse in the Creative Mode menus
- Added a placeholder image to the My Levels menu for instances where a thumbnail cannot be rendered
- Fixed instances where a new Fame Pass would not load in the store if a player has the game open over the refresh time
- Fixed the Blizzard and Floor fans not having SFX in the Level Editor
- Fixed draggable objects rapidly respawning when placed at the bottom of a level
- Fixed visual jitters when holding a carriable Fan whilst on a ramp
- [XBOX] Fixed the A button becoming unresponsive in some instances when players open the Party Menu
- [PS5] Fixed draggable boxes lacking collision SFX
Source: Fall Guys