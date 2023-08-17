From pillars to platforms, Fall Guys Creative receives numerous obstacles for Builder Beans to fill up the Blunderdome with. You’ll definitely have a blast with the new fans…

: You’ll be blown away by Carriable Fans. The new breezy block can be moved around the level by Beans, allowing them to blast themselves and each other to new heights. Or off the level!

Floating Spinning Beams: Many Beans will get beamed with the new Floating Spinning Beams. Creators are no longer bound by gravity, and can place the sweeping trap wherever they like.

Where can you see these new, fun and fantastic obstacles? In our new Rounds of course, which will be available to play from 17th August! We’re adding 4 new Rounds featuring our new Carriable fans:

Gappy-go-Lucky

Fun with Fans

Drop n’ Drag

Blocky Bridges

There’s also more new obstacles and objects to play with, the following will be available now in Creative when you’re building an “Original” themed Round!