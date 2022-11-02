A new update has been released for Fall Guys Update 1.15. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Fall Guys Update 1.15 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Today we release Fall Guys November 2022 update, which includes improvements to the in-game purchasing process, clearer in-game information about returns and refund requests and an update on Nintendo Switch video capture.

Fall Guys now has a hold-to-purchase mechanic for all in-game purchases

In-game information at the time of purchase will show whether or not an item is returnable or refundable, where to go to request a refund and which account is making the purchase. Please visit our returns and refund request page for more information

In order to improve performance and stability on Nintendo Switch, we’ve disabled the video capture feature while we investigate solutions.

Please remember to always report any in-game issues you face to our wonderful Support Team. Your feedback and reports are so vital in helping us keep Fall Guys as fun, playable and exciting as possible!

