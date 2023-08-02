A new update has been released for F1 Manager 2023 Update 1.03. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. F1 Manager 2023 Update 1.03 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GAME STABILITY
- Fixed issue preventing user from sending out reconfigured car in qualifying
- Fixed softlock after multiple viewings of qualification data screen
- Fixed rare game crash occurring after a red flag
- Fixed softlock after race left on pause for significant length of time
- Fixed rare crash on NVIDIA GPU
- Fixed rare crash after resuming Race Replay save
- Fixed softlock scrolling driver standings panel when running reserve driver in P1
GAME BALANCE
- Rebalanced rating decline rate for elite, older drivers
- Rebalanced rating decline impact for drivers that DNF
- Rebalanced progression rate of F2/F3 drivers
TEAM MANAGEMENT
- Fixed inaccurate ‘Grid Average’ data in Car Analysis
- Improved DHL Fastest Pit Stop Competition end of season flow
- Updated compound performance report for Qatar
RACE SIM
- Fixed data discrepancies occurring from a mid-session save
- Fixed weather from changing when loading mid-session save
- Fixed “x Laps To Go” notification appearing too early
- Fixed Events in Data View showing as ‘undefined’
- Improved garage lighting
- Improved pit exit battle team radio messages
- Reduced frequency of ‘overheating tyres’ team radio messages
- Reduced frequency of pit stop error replays (for minor pit stop delays)
RACE REPLAY
- Fixed some unequal car performance attributes in ‘Equal Performance’ Exclusive Scenarios
- Fixed tyre compounds showing incorrectly on tyre wear graph in Race Moments
- Improved clarity of Exclusive Scenario Starting Grid objectives
CONSOLE
- Improved analogue stick sensitivity
PRESENTATION
- Fixed long pause before selected team appears on screen in team selection and title screen backgrounds
- Fixed gender tag displaying on pitcrew screen in German localisation
- Fixed text truncation on pitcrew screen for all non-English localisation
