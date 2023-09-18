A new update has been released for F1 23 Update 1.12. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.F1 23 Update 1.12 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Reverted back to the original Scuderia Ferrari teamwear and livery
- Fixed an issue where Safety Car rules are now correctly applied upon return to racing conditions
- Fixed an issue where Goals were not unlocking for some players in F1® World
- Fixed an issue where Goals could become locked after exiting the Community Grand Prix mid-race
- Fixed an issue where races in the F2™ season were in the incorrect order in Career mode(s)
- Fixed an issue where clouds did not appear on PS5
- Fixed an issue where primary sponsor ‘Lugna’ would appear in secondary sponsor list from Season 2 onwards in My Team
- Fixed an issue where fog would disappear after changing the lighting quality settings on Grand Prix in F1® World
- Fixed an issue where Season 2 Podium Pass item previews would not be displayed
- Fixed an issue where track map for Zandvoort/Netherlands had DRS Zone 2 Detection & Activation points in the wrong places
- Fixed an issue where brightness would not be correct with HDR10 enabled in Windowed mode
- Fixed an issue where Force Feedback was not present on the HORI Racing Wheel
- Fixed an issue where Nyck De Vries was invisible or helmetless after moving teams in Career modes
- General Stability Improvements
- Various Minor Fixes
Source: F1 23