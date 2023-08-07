A new update has been released for F1 23 Update 1.09. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. F1 23 Update 1.09 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Fixed an issue where players could take control of their car in the pitlane after using flashback when exiting the pits

Fixed an issue where, in some instances, players could get disqualified from the race in multiplayer when being disqualified from the formation lap

Fixed an issue where looking around while in the cockpit was reduced

Fixed an issue where drivers would have incorrect helmets after changing team in Career modes

Fixed an issue where Casper Akkermann, Devon Butler and Jamie Chadwick had incorrect helmets when chosen as a teammate in Grand Prix

Fixed an issue where gamertags would sometimes show in unexpected areas

Fixed an issue where equal performance was always enabled in LAN modes

Fixed an issue where, in some instances, race sessions would not load with UDP telemetry connected

General Stability Improvements

Various Minor Fixes

Additionally, thanks to some feedback from the community, a number of F1® World balancing changes have been made to improve the experience of all players, especially those who may have found Solo objectives too easy.

You can read more about the changes by clicking here. Below is a summary:

All F1® World events that previously matched the player’s Tech Level have been adjusted to match to a slightly lower Tech Level

F1® World Tech Level ‘Modifier’ setting can now be applied to all Solo events that use Tech Level, allowing optional difficulty increases

The F1® World Tech Level ‘Modifier’ setting has been updated to allow any value from zero to +150 (previously -100 to +100)

Lower Tech Level events in F1® World will now scale as player Tech Level increases

Source: F1 23