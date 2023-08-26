## The Maui Fires: A Preventable Tragedy

### Introduction

The recent Maui fires in Hawaii were devastating, and videos and images have revealed a potential cause for the rapid spread of the flames. The wires that fell during the high winds were bare and uninsulated, making them susceptible to sparking when they came into contact with the dry grass below. This is in contrast to other utilities in wildfire- and hurricane-prone areas, which have taken steps to cover or bury their power lines. Furthermore, many of Hawaiian Electric’s power poles were in poor condition and did not meet the necessary standards to withstand high winds. This combination of factors created a serious public hazard.

### The Role of Insulation

Experts have confirmed that if the fallen power lines had been insulated, they would not have sparked and caused the fire. Insulating electrical wires prevents arcing and sparking and helps dissipate heat, making them much safer in dry vegetation. However, the wires in question were bare, which contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

### Neglected Power Poles

Hawaiian Electric’s power poles were also a significant factor in the fire’s severity. Many of these wooden poles were leaning and near the end of their lifespan, not meeting the necessary standards to withstand high winds. The utility had fallen behind in replacing these poles due to other priorities, which posed a serious public hazard. The poor condition of the poles was evident to residents and visitors, with many noticing their significant bending and bowing.

### Lack of Preparedness

Hawaiian Electric has faced criticism for not taking adequate precautions in the face of high wind warnings. Despite numerous poles toppling, the utility did not shut off the power, which could have prevented the fire’s spread. This lack of action and preparation is a cause for concern, especially considering the increasing frequency of wildfires caused by power lines.

### Actions Taken by Other Utilities

Other utilities, such as Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison, have recognized the dangers posed by bare wire and have taken steps to address the issue. These utilities have covered miles of line with insulation and are even burying electrical lines in high-risk areas. These proactive measures have proven effective in reducing the risk of wildfires caused by power lines.

### The Need for Change

Hawaiian Electric has acknowledged the unique threats posed by climate change and has invested millions of dollars in response. However, the recent events highlight the urgent need for more comprehensive and proactive measures. Insulating power lines and replacing old, vulnerable poles should be prioritized to prevent future tragedies. The cost of these preventive measures is far outweighed by the potential loss of lives and property.

### Conclusion

The Maui fires were a preventable tragedy caused by a combination of bare, uninsulated wires and neglected power poles. While other utilities have taken proactive steps to address these issues, Hawaiian Electric’s lack of action and preparation has had devastating consequences. It is crucial for the utility to prioritize the safety of its infrastructure and invest in measures that prevent wildfires caused by power lines. The lives and homes of the community depend on it.