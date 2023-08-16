New Content and Features

Introducing Alpha variant exosuits!

– Deadeye Alpha: Burst Fire

– Zephyr Alpha: Energy Chakram

– Barrage Alpha: Rocket Hop

– Vigilant Alpha: Marksman

– Roadblock Alpha: Fortress Shield

– Krieger Alpha: Charge Shotgun

– Murasame Alpha: Frost Glaive

– Witchdoctor Alpha: Duality Beam

– Skywave Alpha: Thunderclap

– Nimbus Alpha: Double Barrel

These exosuit variants feature weapons that differ from their default counterparts and allow for different playstyles.

Alpha suits can be purchased with BikCoins after increasing the suit level of a default suit to level 20. You can also use Early Unlock Tickets to unlock Alpha variants.

New modules have been added.

Take advantage of 34 new modules that can be unlocked by increasing player level and Alpha variant exosuit level.

Boss Battles are coming to Savage Gauntlet.

From this Title Update on, excruciatingly difficult 5-person PvE boss battle missions will be added to the Savage Gauntlet rotation. Check the information site for more info on when these boss battles will be available, and take on the Gauntlet with your team!

New items for the following categories can be obtained from War Chests.

New exosuit skins, weapon skins, decals, charms, stamps, emotes, emblems, and player icon backgrounds can be obtained from War Chests.

New medals have been added.

New awards have been added, and the design for some awards has been changed.

Some menus and portions of the UI have been slightly adjusted.

– A respawn timer has been added next to the allied exosuit display in the bottom left of the screen.

– You can now toggle between allied and enemy team members at the results screen that displays after Commendations are awarded.

– You can now check a medal’s score and Suit EXP values at the results screen that displays after Commendations are awarded.

– The amount of BikCoins granted by a Suit Level reward is now visible at the Exosuit Status screen in the Hangar.

– The slot number corresponding to a currently equipped module is now displayed on the module list at the Rigs & Module screen in the Hangar.