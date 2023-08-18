Boss Team Games has released the Evil Dead: The Game update 1.52 patch notes for you to digest. This update brings a range of adjustments for survivors, as well as general fixes and improvements.
Survivors
- Brock Williams’s “Master of Influence” perk now buffs his aura correctly.
- Brock Williams’s healing bonus per non-family member for the “Blood Ties” ability decreased from 5% to 4%.
- Brock Williams’s damage reduction per family member for the “Blood Ties” ability decreased from 5% to 4%.
- Brock Williams’s fear reduction per leader for the “Life of the Party” ability decreased from 10% to 8% (for Prestige, from 12% to 10%).
- Brock Williams’s melee damage per warrior for the “Life of the Party” ability decreased from 10% to 8% (for Prestige, from 12% to 10%).
- Brock Williams’s ranged damage per hunter for the “Life of the Party” ability decreased from 10% to 8% (for Prestige, from 12% to 10%).
- Brock Williams’s cooldown reduction per support for the “Life of the Party” ability decreased from 10% to 8% (for Prestige, from 12% to 10%).
Demons
- Schemer is now unable to force Survivors into activating traps when using Survivor’s dodge before unpossessing and cycling the possessions.
General
- Ranged weapons will no longer stop inflicting damage and playing gunshot sounds.
- The ping wheel now will not get stuck in the middle of the screen when used during the crate trap animation.
- Various environment and player collision fixes.
- General localization fixes.
[Source – Evil Dead The Game Patch Notes]