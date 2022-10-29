A new update has been released for Evil Dead: The Game Update 1.30. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Evil Dead: The Game Update 1.30 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
New Content
- New Survivor: Blacksmith (Support)
- New Weapons:
– Rapid Fire Crossbow
– Quarterstaff
- New Single Player Mission: Out of Tricks
- New Premium Outfits:
– Lord Arthur – Rightful King
– Warrior Ash Williams – S-mart Halloween
– Warrior Ash Williams – Sellsword
– Henry The Red – Berserker Cosplay
– Henry The Red – Red Pikeman
New Changes
- Legacy of El Brujo: Now, besides starting with an amulet, Pablo can carry one more amulet and provide more shield to the nearby teammates when using an amulet
- Infernal Camouflage: When Pablo shields a teammate, they will receive infernal camouflage for 8 seconds
- Leaders Pink F improvement: Now, leaders can apply more pink F
- The player will be able to press the “interact” button before reaching an interactable and still collect it
General
- The upper arrow no longer appears after refreshing the additional content in the collection after purchasing something in the in-game store
- Survivors take damage inside the car when hit by the demonic units
- Possessed survivors no longer get stuck in the car if the player runs over it and gets out abruptly
- Demons can no longer see other Survivor’s positive tokens
- “Carry soul to the altar” status will no longer continue to be displayed after Survivor drops the soul from their inventory
- Henrietta’s Gas skill duration will no longer stack per Boss Summon if the “Lingering Gas” skill is active
- Stamina will not be spent without sprinting if the player presses the sprint button at the end of some animations
- The Witch is no longer able to use the “Potion pitcher” ability before the boss spawn animation is finished
- The “Y” / “Triangle” button on controllers will be activated the first time player runs toward a target
- Title (Missing Text)” and “Lorem ipsum” text will no longer appear after the player exits from any mission and returns to the Mission Menu
- Players won’t get soft-locked if they send a Report and then rapidly send Friend Requests during the “Please wait” pop-up
- Blue double barrel will 100% spawn in Bronson’s Cave and Circus Cages location during Mission 1
- Demons will no longer see weapons with a red outline, even on a character with no fear if it was dropped by scared Survivor previously
- The grab ability of any Boss can no longer cancel Mia’s Active skill and its effects
- Ed Getley’s flashlight can be switched off during active skill time
- The player will no longer be slowed down or stuck when driving a car and quickly entering Fairview Campground
- Demonic units will no longer fly away when possessed with exactly the minimum Evil Energy cost to possess
- VFX and effect of the Warlord’s Bad Influence aura will be correctly located in the possessed character if it was activated during possession animation
- Double Pierce ability will now show VFX and inflict Survivors with Blight on AI-controlled Prisoner Skeleton
- Demon Units will not be distorted/glitched after being shot/killed with a Nailgun
- Henrietta’s gas will no longer cancel Survivors’ active skills animations and effects
- Various getting stuck, collisions, and stability fixes
Balance Updates
- Survivor Pablo’s Legacy of El Brujo extra shield amount is set at a value of 20 for 8 seconds and includes an additional charge
- Survivor Lord Arthur’s Melee increased from 3 to 5, and Health, Stamina, and Shield increased from 3 to 4
- Survivor Ash Williams’ Melee, Ranged, Health, Stamina, and Shield increased from 3 to 4
- Survivor Annie Knowby’s Range increased from 3 to 5, and Health, Stamina, and Shield increased from 3 to 4
- Survivor Kelly’s Weapon Master: Meat Hammer damage increased from 30% to 60%
- Survivor Kelly’s bleeding damage increased from 20% to 25%
- Puppeteer “Puppet Master: Power possesses” Cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 80 seconds
- Puppeteer “Puppet Master: Power Possess” damage (at the highest level, 45) decreased from 25% to 15%
