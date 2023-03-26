The long-awaited video game Anywhere has now provided players their first look at some of its content. Build a Rocket Boy, a studio created by Leslie Benzies, a former president of Rockstar North, is now developing the game.

According to VGC, Everywhere is a “new platform that offers unlimited possibilities, where you may be whatever you wish and construct your path.” This description was provided by Anywhere. The video game environment will be described as “ever-expanding” and “infinitely diversified,” and players will be able to navigate to various planets and star systems.

Benzies is in charge of the creation of the game. He is assisted in this endeavor by an experienced team of developers, including several former workers of Rockstar. It has been reported that the team’s main objective is to design a gaming experience that is both “highly immersive” and “innovative.”

A central center known as Utopia can be found everywhere, and various biomes surround it. Several districts of Utropia will be accessible to players if they progress through the game. The gameplay and content development choices will vary greatly from district to district.

The game is broken up into different areas known as districts. Two of these districts are the Racing District and the Combat District. These districts allow players to engage in third-person combat against one another. The ARC-adia creation suite allows players to design and construct their own custom Racing and Combat events, which they can publish online and compete against other players.

The video game Anywhere is yet to be available for purchase, and its release date has yet to be specified. Conversely, it was stated that “the players will have control of the game this year.”

Build A Rocket Boy has also disclosed that a second game called MindsEye is being developed. Even though the developer claims that MindsEye will be its own “separate” product, it will be made available as part of the Everywhere platform.

“high-octane, triple-A, story-driven action-adventure game set in a world of futuristic corporations, conspiracy theories, and scary new technologies” is how the development company describes MindsEye.

MindsEye is going to be released, even though it is a separate game, in chapters that will be centered on different topics. Players can access those chapters’ components within the ARC-adia creative suite as soon as those chapters are made available to the public.

