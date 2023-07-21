Europe Braces for Another Heatwave
Europe is set to experience another heatwave in the coming days, with temperatures expected to reach record levels. This heatwave is caused by an oppressive “heat dome” expanding over the southern half of the continent. It follows the recent hottest day on record, which was the third time in just four days that such a record was broken. Both the U.S. and China have also seen temperatures rise above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in recent days.
The increasing frequency of these extreme heat events is a clear result of the climate emergency. Scientists emphasize the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and deeply as possible.
Several regions in Europe, including parts of Greece, eastern Spain, and Sardinia and Sicily in southern Italy, have already experienced temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) reports that Europe is currently facing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer due to a growing “heat dome.”
A “heat dome” occurs when a high-pressure circulation in the atmosphere traps hot air, creating large areas of sweltering heat.
More Heat on the Way
Researchers at ECMWF predict a temporary relief from the heat as a slightly less warm air mass moves in from the north. However, this respite is expected to be short-lived, as another period of extreme heat is forecasted for the end of this week and the beginning of next week.
In Italy, temperatures are expected to reach close to 40 degrees Celsius in the center and south of the country in the coming days. This will be followed by a return of the hot air mass, potentially pushing the mercury to record-breaking levels once again. The Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily have already approached the European temperature record in recent days.
The Italian government has issued extreme heat red alerts for 23 cities, indicating the risk to the entire population.
Remain Vigilant
In Greece, wildfires have gradually subsided with the help of water bombers and reinforcements from Italy, France, and Israel. However, temperatures are still expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged absolute vigilance and readiness, warning that the hard times are not over yet.
Greece’s Culture Ministry has announced the closure of all archaeological sites and monuments, including the Acropolis, each afternoon through to Sunday.
In Spain, extreme heat is expected to subside in most parts of the country during the last week of July, with temperatures returning to below-average levels. However, there have been numerous temperature records broken across the nation, including Malaga airport experiencing its warmest night in over 70 years. The temperature at the airport did not drop below 31.6 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record by more than 2 degrees Celsius.