Europe is set to experience another heatwave in the coming days, with temperatures expected to reach record levels. This heatwave is caused by an oppressive “heat dome” expanding over the southern half of the continent. It follows the recent hottest day on record, which was the third time in just four days that such a record was broken. Both the U.S. and China have also seen temperatures rise above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in recent days.

The increasing frequency of these extreme heat events is a clear result of the climate emergency. Scientists emphasize the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and deeply as possible.

Several regions in Europe, including parts of Greece, eastern Spain, and Sardinia and Sicily in southern Italy, have already experienced temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) reports that Europe is currently facing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer due to a growing “heat dome.”

A “heat dome” occurs when a high-pressure circulation in the atmosphere traps hot air, creating large areas of sweltering heat.