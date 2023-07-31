Euro Zone Inflation Falls and GDP Shows Signs of Growth
Positive News for the Euro Zone
In July, euro zone inflation decreased, and new growth figures indicated an improvement in economic activity during the second quarter of this year. This brings some much-needed positive news to the region.
Preliminary data released on Monday shows that headline inflation in the euro area was 5.3% in July, lower than the 5.5% recorded in June. However, it remains significantly higher than the European Central Bank’s target of 2% for the 20-member bloc.
The euro area has been grappling with high inflation for the past year, leading the ECB to implement a series of consecutive rate hikes in an attempt to bring prices down. Just last week, the central bank raised rates by a quarter percentage point, bringing the main interest rate to 3.75%.
Initially, the main drivers of inflation in the euro area were high energy costs. However, in recent months, food prices have become the primary contributor. In July, prices for food, alcohol, and tobacco increased by 10.8%, although this was lower than previous months.
GDP Exceeds Expectations
The inflation figures come at a time when economic growth was previously stagnant, with gross domestic product (GDP) showing no growth in the first quarter of this year. However, a separate data release on Monday revealed that growth accelerated in the second quarter, expanding by 0.3% — surpassing the 0.2% expectation of analysts polled by Reuters.
Both France and Spain’s economies demonstrated relative resilience in the second quarter, with France achieving a GDP rate of 0.5% and Spain expanding by 0.4%.
Unfortunately, Germany struggled during the same three-month period and failed to achieve any growth.
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
