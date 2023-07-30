A new update has been released for Elden Ring Update 1.15. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Elden Ring Update 1.15 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.
- Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.
- Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.
- Critical hit angles have been extended.
- Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.
- Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.
General balance adjustments
- Increased critical hit damage.
- Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.
- Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.
Bug Fixes and other changes
- Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.
- Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.
- Corrected some text in certain languages.
Source: Elden Ring