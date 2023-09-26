A new update has been released for Dying Light 2 Update 1.12.2. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Dying Light 2 Update 1.12.2 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
In-Game Store
- We’ve added a new 100 DL Points pack as the earliest available form of response to your feedback.
Bug fixes
- Fixed instances when the “Community Maps” tab would freeze for some time after accessing it.
- Fixed stutter and unwanted pop-up windows when changing Gamma settings while in game.
- Fixed stutter when hovering over City Alignment benefits in the menu.
- Fixed stutter when hovering over Tools in the Inventory menu.
- Fixed graphical alignment of installed mods on Mercenary Machete.
- Fixed an exploit when a player could pick up the same inhibitor twice after defeating a GRE Anomaly while playing in co-op.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when accessing an old save file on PS4 and PS4 Pro.
- Fixed the performance issue of the Skip Prologue video on PS4 and PS4 Pro, when using the feature from the Pause Menu.
Source: Dying Light 2