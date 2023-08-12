Being Present for Your Children: Dwyane Wade’s Advice

On the basketball court, Dwyane Wade is a formidable presence, but his role as a parent to his children holds far greater importance to him than any NBA titles he earned before retiring. Wade, along with his wife Gabrielle Union, is a father to four children and the legal guardian of his nephew. Despite his demanding schedule, he prioritizes his commitments at home.

The Key to Parenting: Being Present

Wade’s biggest piece of advice for parents is to be present for your children when they need you. He emphasizes the importance of showing up for them during significant moments in their lives.

“I try to make sure I show up for everybody and my kids. I show up in moments that I know are important to them.”

– Dwyane Wade, Former NBA Player

Wade acknowledges that each person’s life is different, and what showing up looks like can vary. Despite his hectic and public life, he makes an effort to be there for his children. He recognizes that parenting has its ups and downs, and he has both good and not-so-good moments like any other parent.

Listening and Checking In

Through his own experiences, Wade has learned that being present for his children goes beyond attending graduations and sports events. While he fully supports their passions and attends such occasions whenever possible, he also emphasizes the importance of listening and checking in with them.

Wade explains, “I show up by listening sometimes. Just shutting my mouth, taking a drive.” Listening can make a significant difference in making a child feel supported and valued. A survey by the United Nations Children’s Fund reveals that 45% of children feel their voices are not heard by adults.

Wade adds, “Showing up is half the battle. If I just show up and spend time with my daughter for a couple of hours, she will tell me everything I need to know. Because you’re there and you’re present, and it’s important.”

