A new update has been released for DOTA 2 Update 7.34b.
- Fixed Arc Warden Magnetic Field granting bonus damage instead of base damage
- Fixed Bane illusion waking up Nightmared Units
- Fixed Brewmaster Level 25 Talent Drunken Brawler Passive on brewlings Primal Companions not getting extra bonuses from getting Cinder Brew on them
- Fixed Brewmaster Level 10 Talent not applying the attack damage to Scepter Primal Companions
- Fixed Crystal Maiden Crystal Clone not mentioning projectile disjointing on cast in tooltip
- Fixed Ember Spirit Flame Guard not updating the first time magic damage was applied
- Fixed “Pierces Debuff Immunity” tooltip for Grimstroke Soulbind
- Fixed tooltip description for Keeper of the Light’s Chakra Magic
- Fixed a server crash with Lone Druid and Spirit Bear
- Fixed Break disabling Phantom Assassin Phantom Strike’s lifesteal
- Fixed Phantom Assassin Blur dispellable by Lotus Pools and Twin gates
- Fixed showing a HUD error for Templar Assassin shown while pressing Ctrl
- Fixed “Dispellable” tooltip for Terrorblade Demon Zeal
- Fixed Witch Doctor Death Ward unable to target creep-heroes
- Fixed Enchantress Little Friends being only partially undispellable
Source: DOTA 2