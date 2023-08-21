Introduction

Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will not be participating in the first Republican presidential primary debate scheduled for Wednesday. He also hinted that he may not attend future debates.

Trump’s Justification

Trump took to his Truth Social media platform to express that his strong lead in the Republican primary field, as indicated by polls, makes it unnecessary for him to share the debate stage with his rivals.

Trump’s Statement

Trump wrote, “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Limitations of the Decision

A source familiar with Trump’s thinking clarified that this decision applies only to the first two debates, which are organized by Fox News and Fox Business. The source did not entirely rule out the possibility of Trump changing his mind.

Details of the First Debate

The first Republican presidential primary debate will be hosted by Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier of Fox News in Wisconsin.

Second Debate Hosted by Fox Business

Fox Business will host the second debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, in late September.

Trump’s Alternative Plan

Prior reports suggested that Trump had already made up his mind to skip the first debate and instead schedule a sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson during that time.

Number of Candidates Participating

A total of nine candidates, including Trump, have qualified for Wednesday’s debate stage based on the Republican National Committee’s requirements.