A new update has been released for DNF Duel Update 1.50. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.DNF Duel Update 1.50 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General
- New DLC character – Brawler has been added.
Bug Fixes
【Training Mode】
- Fixed the bug in which the action recorded in the Reversal Record was played before the recovery upon staggering.
- Fixed the bug in which controller button settings were not properly applied when setting the Opponent Status to Controller.
【Online Mode】
- (Steam only) Fixed the bug in which cancel/select menus could be triggered with keys other than ‘Enter’ and ‘Backspace.’
- (Steam only) Fixed the bug in which the avatar in the player match room could not be moved when multiple controllers were connected.
【General Enhancements】
- Minor adjustments were made to effect displays during battles.
- Addressed minor text and window display issues.
- Minor text corrections were made.
Source: DNF Duel