A new update has been released for DNF Duel Update 1.41. DNF Duel Update 1.41 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
Spectre’s voice is not played when [Language Settings] – [Voice Language] – [Individual Settings] was applied before applying the patch Ver.1.40.
The character Spectre is changed when Ranked Match starts.
The default game Voice Language is set to Japanese.
Spectre’s MP recovery speed is slowed down in certain situations.