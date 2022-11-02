A new update has been released for Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 1.13. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 1.13 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Here’s what the studio has announced regarding the update:

✨LOADING ISSUES STATUS UPDATE✨

We have successfully developed a fix for this issue and will be deploying it in phases, beginning this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase will be a hotfix for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation that has just begun deployment

The next phase will support players on Switch and we will share more details this afternoon.

Unfortunately, the issue on Switch will take more time to fix due to the complexities of Early Access.

Temporary Switch workaround: If your profile is saved in the Cloud and you own the game on another platform, you can:

➡️Launch the game on another platform

➡️Install the fix

➡️Open the game and Cloud Save on Switch

✅You will now be unlocked on Switch

We apologize for the inconvenience and will have more updates soon, including details on the promised compensation. We will let you know when we have more details about Switch, but in the meantime can reach out to Customer Care to help resolve this issue https://gameloft.helpshift.com/hc/en/66-

Source: Disney Dreamlight Valley