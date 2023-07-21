Overview

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) surged over 50% on Friday after the company reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). DWAC, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is seeking to take former President Donald Trump’s social media platform public through a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

The SEC Settlement

Under the settlement, DWAC agreed to pay an $18 million civil penalty to the SEC if the merger with TMTG and the subsequent public listing occur. However, if the merger fails to happen before January 1, 2025, and DWAC returns investors’ money, the SEC has agreed to waive the penalty. The settlement was reached due to allegations of improper merger discussions, as it is illegal for SPACs to solicit specific merger targets before filing for an initial public offering.

Stock Performance and Legal Issues

The surge in DWAC’s stock price brought it to around $20, a significant decline from its peak above $95 in March of the previous year. The stock has historically reacted to news related to former President Trump, including his 2024 presidential bid announcement and indictment.

However, the SEC settlement is just one of the legal challenges faced by Trump and his businesses since leaving the White House in 2021. He currently faces state charges in New York for alleged falsification of business records and a federal indictment for mishandling classified documents. Additionally, authorities in Georgia are investigating his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

No Immediate Response

Both DWAC and Trump’s team have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the SEC settlement.