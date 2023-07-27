A new update has been released for Diablo IV Update 1.14. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Diablo IV Update 1.14 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed an issue where several Focus off-hand items could only have an aspect imprinted on them once.
- Fixed an issue where combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers could cause the player to stun themselves.
- Fixed an issue where the Grim Reward Season Journey objective could be repeated by dropping and picking up the same stash.
- Fixed an issue where the Werebear and Werewolf fur color was too bright in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where movement on specific controllers was often not functioning correctly.
- Updated the activation of the Premium Battle Pass with a confirmation pop-up.
- The default focus (the button the controller will first highlight) on the Battle Pass screen is now the Season Journey button.
- Fixed multiple instances where players were encountering crashes.
- Further stability improvements.
- Fixed an interaction with the Agitated Winds Malignant Heart power which led to automatic Cyclone Armor casts to ignore its own cooldown.
- Acquiring or re-allocating Seasonal Blessings will now clear the vendor buyback inventory.
